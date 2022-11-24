Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  11.24.2022

Shanquella Robinson’s mother, Salamondra Robinson, is crediting social media for helping bring awareness to her daughter’s death.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Shanquella left Charlotte, North Carolina, to go on a trip with friends to Cabo, Mexico, on Oct. 28. Less than 24 hours later, she was found dead. Initially, her parents were told Shanquella suffered from alcohol poisoning. “[I] spoke with her Friday evening. She was having dinner and I never spoke with her again,” Salamondra said in a previous interview. “On Saturday evening, they called and said she wasn’t feeling well, and they were going to call a doctor. And when they called, the doctor hadn’t arrived yet, but they said she had alcohol poisoning.”

Shanquella’s parents would later discover their daughter had been attacked after an autopsy report revealed her neck had been broken and she’d suffered a back spasm. Once the clip of the interview with Salamondra and Shanquella’s father, Bernard Robinson, hit the internet, it wasn’t long before another video surfaced online of what appeared to be cellphone footage of the 25-year-old being brutally beaten while naked by one of the trip attendees in a bedroom of their vacation rental.

Now, after recent reports that an arrest warrant has been issued for Shanquella’s death, her mother is thanking Black Twitter for bringing awareness to her case. “I never thought she wouldn’t get justice because we were going to try to go all the way,” Salamondra told NBC. “But I appreciate everything that everybody’s done, however you’ve played a part in it.”

On Wednesday (Nov. 23), the person of interest in Shanquella’s death was revealed as one of her supposed friends. “This case is fully clarified,” said Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the Mexican state of Baja California Sur. “We even have a court order. There is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor.”

Read more from Black Twitter below.

 

Shanquella Robinson

