Shanquella Robinson’s mother, Salamondra Robinson, is crediting social media for helping bring awareness to her daughter’s death.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Shanquella left Charlotte, North Carolina, to go on a trip with friends to Cabo, Mexico, on Oct. 28. Less than 24 hours later, she was found dead. Initially, her parents were told Shanquella suffered from alcohol poisoning. “[I] spoke with her Friday evening. She was having dinner and I never spoke with her again,” Salamondra said in a previous interview. “On Saturday evening, they called and said she wasn’t feeling well, and they were going to call a doctor. And when they called, the doctor hadn’t arrived yet, but they said she had alcohol poisoning.”

Shanquella’s parents would later discover their daughter had been attacked after an autopsy report revealed her neck had been broken and she’d suffered a back spasm. Once the clip of the interview with Salamondra and Shanquella’s father, Bernard Robinson, hit the internet, it wasn’t long before another video surfaced online of what appeared to be cellphone footage of the 25-year-old being brutally beaten while naked by one of the trip attendees in a bedroom of their vacation rental.

Now, after recent reports that an arrest warrant has been issued for Shanquella’s death, her mother is thanking Black Twitter for bringing awareness to her case. “I never thought she wouldn’t get justice because we were going to try to go all the way,” Salamondra told NBC. “But I appreciate everything that everybody’s done, however you’ve played a part in it.”

On Wednesday (Nov. 23), the person of interest in Shanquella’s death was revealed as one of her supposed friends. “This case is fully clarified,” said Daniel de la Rosa Anaya, a local prosecutor for the Mexican state of Baja California Sur. “We even have a court order. There is an arrest warrant issued for the crime of femicide to the detriment of the victim and against an alleged perpetrator, a friend of her who is the direct aggressor.”

Read more from Black Twitter below.

I can’t comprehend that a Black woman goes on vacation with “friends”, dies mysteriously, and federal & local authorities move at a glacial pace to investigate. Very unsettling. If #ShanquellaRobinson were a white woman, this would have been front page news WEEKS ago. — Monet (@SocialMonet) November 17, 2022

Ayo Black Twitter, the way we came together to expose the animals that did this to #ShanquellaRobinson is pure fvkcing beautiful. Make them UNCOMFORTABLE asf! The unity + resourcefulness is a beautiful sight to see! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/wKe94KHcFT — thong song enthusiast. (@thePLAINESTjane) November 16, 2022

Grown as men sitting there watching women fight and recording it. Talking about “at least fight back”. You should be ashamed of yourself. Every last one of you that was in that room. All “friends”, ain’t your friends.#ShanquellaRobinson — Spectacular Smith (@iamspectacular) November 16, 2022

i need y’all to stop saying “be careful who you call friend” because it’s very victim-blamey to me. like she wasn’t careful. people can just be evil, you know. despite you doing your due diligence, harm can still befall you.#ShanquellaRobinson — CHIKA 🌪 (@oranicuhh) November 17, 2022

For them to beat that girl like that and tell her to fight is just disgusting. Just broke my heart. This is why I put the phone down for days at a time. Tears. #shanquellarobinson — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) November 16, 2022