According to a police report obtained by The Charlotte Observer, a medical practitioner from a local hospital spent almost three hours trying to save Shanquella Robinson’s life at the Fundadores Beach Club in San José del Cabo.

The police report stated that medical assistance was requested at 2:13 p.m. on Oct. 29 by one of the six friends believed to have been at the resort with Robinson. Dr. Karolina Beatriz Ornelas Gutiérrez, of the American Medical Center, said Robinson, who she was told had “drunk a lot of alcohol,” had stable vital signs but was dehydrated and unable to talk.

Gutiérrez told the group of friends that she wanted to transfer Robinson to a hospital but they insisted that she gets treated at the resort, where the doctor unsuccessfully tried to give her IV fluids. The police report stated that after about an hour, Robinson suffered a seizure and at about 4:20 p.m., “the patient’s friend, named Wenter Donovan, called 911 to request an ambulance.” While they waited, Robinson began to show difficulty breathing and when her pulse lowered they gave her rescue breaths. Gutiérrez and one of the friends started CPR at about 4:49 p.m. but her heart stopped beating. The police reportedly arrived at 5:25 p.m.

This report differs from details previously reported from the 25-year-old’s death certificate. The document claimed that she had died within 15 minutes of suffering a spinal cord injury. As previously reported by REVOLT TV, on Oct. 28, Robinson left Charlotte, North Carolina to go on a trip with her friends to Cabo, Mexico. A day later, she was pronounced dead.

Cellphone footage surfaced online of Robinson being brutally beaten while naked, by one of her friends in a bedroom of their vacation rental. At least two other people were present during the altercation, and you can hear one of them telling her to “fight back.”

Since her death, the FBI and Mexican law enforcement have launched investigations on how she died. Despite her friends telling her parents that she suffered from alcohol poisening, Robinson’s death was upgraded to “criminal matter.” The lack of evidence and conflicting explanations from her friends has invoked global outcry with countless people closely following Robinson’s death. The hashtag #JusticeForShanquella has been trending all over the internet.