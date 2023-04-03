Photo: NBC/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  04.03.2023

On Saturday, “SNL” premiered the 16th episode of its 48th season with Quinta Brunson handling hosting duties. During the show, viewers were treated to a performance from Lil Yachty, complete with dope renditions of “the BLACK seminole.” and “drive ME crazy!” — both of which can be found on the Atlanta talent’s latest LP, Let’s Start Here. Singer-songwriter Diana Gordon and a full band provided support on a set with plenty of plant life and visuals of the sky behind them.

Let’s Start Here. made landfall in January with 14 songs and, in addition to Gordon, notable assists from Teezo Touchdown, Daniel Caesar, Justine Skye, Fousheé, Baby K, Ant Clemons, and more. The album marked a major departure from Yachty‘s more hip hop-oriented vibes with tracks that delved into soul, pop, and psychedelic rock. Let’s Start Here. received both critical and commercial acclaim, peaking at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 with 36,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

Speaking to Billboard, Yachty explained his approach to creating the genre-bending effort, which was inspired by classics like Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon, Frank Ocean’s Blonde, and Tame Impala’s Currents.

“I did what I really wanted to do, which was create a body of work that reflected me,” he said. “My idea was for this album to be a journey. Press play and fall into a void.”

He continued, “There’s a lot of kids who haven’t heard any of my references… They don’t know anything about Bon Iver, or Pink Floyd, or Black Sabbath, or James Brown. I wanted to show people a different side of me — and that I can do anything, most importantly.”

Check out Lil Yachty’s rousing “SNL” performance below. If you missed it, you can enjoy the aforementioned album in its entirety here.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Quavo pulls off a heist in new “Honey Bun” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Drake and J. Cole honor each other's legacy as they shut down Dreamville Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

GloRilla claims she was racially profiled by hotel valet: "He just knew I was stealing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Usher has Dreamville Festival attendees in their feelings after teasing Beyoncé as his special guest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Police confirm BTB Savage fatally shot in Houston

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Chlöe Bailey is happy her sexy content keeps her haters talking

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Ray J wants his "get back" in a Verzuz rematch with Bobby Valentino, Sammie and Pleasure P

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Cassidy says his wordplay changed rap's landscape and made rappers step their game up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Chuck D gives props to Uncle Luke for how he influenced hip hop culture

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.01.2023

Megan Thee Stallion blazes the stage during the March Madness Music Festival

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Lupe Fiasco takes his talents from MIT to Yale with new fellowship

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Mary J. Blige wants to play Nina Simone in a biopic

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Teyana Taylor's spectacular acting has Twitter ready to write her name on the 2024 Oscars ballot

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Trauma Tone recruits Money Man for "Heard About Me"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Lil Yachty
Performances
R&B
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Quavo pulls off a heist in new “Honey Bun” video

By Regina Cho
  /  04.03.2023

Drake and J. Cole honor each other's legacy as they shut down Dreamville Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.03.2023

GloRilla claims she was racially profiled by hotel valet: "He just knew I was stealing"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Usher has Dreamville Festival attendees in their feelings after teasing Beyoncé as his special guest

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Police confirm BTB Savage fatally shot in Houston

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.02.2023

Chlöe Bailey is happy her sexy content keeps her haters talking

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Ray J wants his "get back" in a Verzuz rematch with Bobby Valentino, Sammie and Pleasure P

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Cassidy says his wordplay changed rap's landscape and made rappers step their game up

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Chuck D gives props to Uncle Luke for how he influenced hip hop culture

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.01.2023

Megan Thee Stallion blazes the stage during the March Madness Music Festival

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.01.2023

Lupe Fiasco takes his talents from MIT to Yale with new fellowship

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

Mary J. Blige wants to play Nina Simone in a biopic

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.31.2023

BTB Savage reportedly shot and killed in Houston hours after seemingly mocking enemy's death

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.31.2023

Teyana Taylor's spectacular acting has Twitter ready to write her name on the 2024 Oscars ballot

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Trauma Tone recruits Money Man for "Heard About Me"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Jozzy talks signing to Diddy, her new album, writing for stars like Beyonce and being from Memphis

Love Records artist Jozzy sits down with “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Kennedy Rue to talk ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.31.2023
View More