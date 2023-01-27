Lil Yachty has been a fan favorite for some time now, and that is not going to change any time soon. Since his arrival back in 2015, the Atlanta star has continuously elevated his craft. The way he tackles each project creatively is not a common thing in the industry these days, and should not go unnoticed by any means. Lil Boat is now entering a new chapter in his music career to kick off 2023 the right way and it is safe to say that his foot will continue to hit the gas for a long while. Today (Jan. 27), the “Poland” rapper gifts the people with his latest Let’s Start Here album.

So crazy to see how Lil Yachty grew musically, he’s talking about having live instrumentations on his next album can’t wait for it pic.twitter.com/L9QmJGUXLg — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 21, 2023

In an interview with Ice Box last year, Yachty revealed that he was going in a different direction with the sound of the album. “My new album is a non-rap album,” he declared. “It’s alternative, it’s sick… It’s like a psychedelic alternative project. It’s different. It’s all live instrumentation.” This is a great time for those who have not been hip to Boat over the years to check out just how versatile he can be whenever he chooses. The 25-year-old artist has a lot to teach the youngins after him about stepping out of their comfort zone, and Let’s Start Here is the perfect body of work for them to learn from.

The LP serves as the follow up to his 2020 album, Lil Boat 3, and many would probably agree that this was a superb chess move to awaken those who has been sleep on him for whatever reason. The live instrumentation should do the trick for sure.

Check it out now!