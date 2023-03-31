“Saturday Night Live” has just unveiled their next guests, and this weekend’s show is surely one that you wouldn’t want to miss. Yesterday (March 30), the exciting news arrived that Quinta Brunson will be the official guest host and Lil Yachty will be joining her as the musical act. The Emmy award-winning writer and Atlanta rapper teamed up with Sarah Sherman for the promotional video, which saw them jokingly go back and forth with Sherman about having nerves before the big day.

Fans flooded the YouTube comments with words of encouragement for Brunson, reflecting on how far she has come since her early days as a creator. “I remember Quinta from the old BuzzFeed videos and now shes on ‘SNL,'” one user wrote.

Others were predicting what skits were in store. “I can’t wait to see how they utilize her comedy and if they revamp her infamous dating skit about the girl who has never been on a nice date,” read another top comment.

At the top of 2023, Lil Yachty unleashed his Let’s Start Here. album, an alternative body of work executive produced by SADPONY. Prior to that was 2021’s Michigan Boy Boat, a 14-track offering that saw additional features from Tee Grizzley, Swae Lee, Sada Baby, YN Jay, Rio da Yung OG, Babyface Ray, and more. Outside of his own releases, he can be heard featured on recent tracks like “Gimme Dat” by Babytron, “Humble” by Diplo, and more.

Brunson had an eventful 2022 filled with many wins. Last May, “Abbott Elementary” was officially crowned as ABC’s new flagship comedy series. The hit TV show went on to collect several accolades, including Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series at the Emmy Awards, Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes, and Best Comedy Series at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Check out the official “Saturday Night Live” promotional video starring Quinta Brunson, Lil Yachty, and Sarah Sherman down below. The show is set to air this Saturday (April 1) at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC.