Today (Jan. 27), Lil Yachty unleashed his new Let’s Start Here. album, a psychedelic alternative body of work executive produced by SADPONY. To celebrate the release, the Grammy-nominated artist paired the project with the official music video for “sAy sOMETHINg.” The Crowns and Owls-directed visual is a wildly creative ride that takes viewers from a calm dinner date into a dream-like sequence of unpredictable events. On the song, Yachty shows off his vocals:

“Say some’ (Say some’), lately, you’ve been like the bullets stuffed inside my gun/ The restaurant’s about to close, conversation carries on, analyzing your thoughts, tryna see what you’re on/ Half drunk, fully high, you grab my wand, leave the past in the rear, it’s time we overcome/ Our energies align inside of your pond, we can live the dream life, wild, oh/ Got me feeling like a teen again, yeah”

Although Let’s Start Here. is a departure from the Atlanta artist’s known sound, many fans have been vocal about their approval. “This album is a 10/10 f**king masterpiece,” reads one of the top YouTube comments under the new music video. “It was definitely unexpected hearing this psychedelic sound by Lil Yachty. I love seeing him experiment with this sound and finding himself.”

Yachty’s last full-length offering was 2021’s Michigan Boy Boat, a 14-track body of work that saw additional features from Tee Grizzley, Swae Lee, Sada Baby, YN Jay, Rio da Yung OG, Babyface Ray, and more. Months later, he dropped off the sixth installment of his Birthday Mix series, bringing in his 24th trip around the sun with SoFaygo, Lil Tecca, DC2Trill, and Draft Day. Since then, he has released a few loose singles like “Tunde” and “Yae Energy.”

Be sure to press play on Lil Yachty’s brand new “sAy sOMETHINg” down below.