Photo: Screenshot from Lil Yachty’s “sAy sOMETHINg” video
By Regina Cho
  /  01.27.2023

Today (Jan. 27), Lil Yachty unleashed his new Let’s Start Here. album, a psychedelic alternative body of work executive produced by SADPONY. To celebrate the release, the Grammy-nominated artist paired the project with the official music video for “sAy sOMETHINg.” The Crowns and Owls-directed visual is a wildly creative ride that takes viewers from a calm dinner date into a dream-like sequence of unpredictable events. On the song, Yachty shows off his vocals:

“Say some’ (Say some’), lately, you’ve been like the bullets stuffed inside my gun/ The restaurant’s about to close, conversation carries on, analyzing your thoughts, tryna see what you’re on/ Half drunk, fully high, you grab my wand, leave the past in the rear, it’s time we overcome/ Our energies align inside of your pond, we can live the dream life, wild, oh/ Got me feeling like a teen again, yeah”

Although Let’s Start Here. is a departure from the Atlanta artist’s known sound, many fans have been vocal about their approval. “This album is a 10/10 f**king masterpiece,” reads one of the top YouTube comments under the new music video. “It was definitely unexpected hearing this psychedelic sound by Lil Yachty. I love seeing him experiment with this sound and finding himself.”

Yachty’s last full-length offering was 2021’s Michigan Boy Boat, a 14-track body of work that saw additional features from Tee Grizzley, Swae Lee, Sada Baby, YN Jay, Rio da Yung OG, Babyface Ray, and more. Months later, he dropped off the sixth installment of his Birthday Mix series, bringing in his 24th trip around the sun with SoFaygo, Lil Tecca, DC2Trill, and Draft Day. Since then, he has released a few loose singles like “Tunde” and “Yae Energy.”

Be sure to press play on Lil Yachty’s brand new “sAy sOMETHINg” down below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Lil Yachty
Music Videos
New Music
Rap

Trending
Rate 'Em

2022 sneaker release roundup | 'Rate 'Em'

For the season two finale, “Rate ‘Em” hosts Legendary Lade and Ashley Hall get together ...
By REVOLT
  /  12.30.2022
The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels

Jay Bailey on equity, supporting Black entrepreneurs & RICE | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’

This week on “The Blackprint,” REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels is joined by Jay Bailey of ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.09.2023
News

Flo Rida wins $82 million lawsuit against energy drink company Celsius

The jury sided with the Miami Gardens star in court today (Jan. 18).
By Jon Powell
  /  01.18.2023
Interviews

Morris Chestnut credits 'The Best Man' for making him the leading man in Hollywood he is today

“I was able to land a few lead roles,” Morris Chestnut told REVOLT about being ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.04.2023
View More