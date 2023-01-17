Lil Yachty is officially back, and his highly anticipated project is making landfall very soon. The Atlanta emcee announced today (Jan. 17) that his forthcoming album is titled Let’s Start Here and will debut on Jan. 27 via Quality Control Music/Motown Records. “Chapter 2. Thank You for the patience,” he wrote on Instagram.

The anticipation for Let’s Start Here was already high thanks to Yachty’s runaway hit “Poland,” which is the project’s lead single. Since its debut back in October 2022, the track quickly rose to popularity thanks to its incredibly catchy opening hook and enticing production by F1LTHY, Lukrative, and Lucian:

I took the Wock’ to Poland, I took the Wock’ to Poland, I took the Wock’ to Poland/ Uh (Phew, phew), ha, I been fiending (Uh), like I’m Kenan, ride around with a Kel-Tec (Phew, Wock’)/ If you mean it, baby girl, do you mean it? I been leaning, baby girl, I been leaning (Yeah, Wock’)/ Phew, phew, phew (Wock’), phone still ringing, battling all my demons (Yeah), I been fiending, baby girl, I been fiending (Wock’)/ Hope you love me, baby, I hope you mean it (Wock’)

Yachty’s last full-length offering was 2021’s Michigan Boy Boat, a 14-track body of work that saw additional features from Tee Grizzley, Swae Lee, Sada Baby, YN Jay, Rio da Yung OG, Babyface Ray, and more. Months later, he dropped off the sixth installment of his Birthday Mix series, bringing in his 24th trip around the sun with SoFaygo, Lil Tecca, DC2Trill, and Draft Day. Since then, he has released a few loose singles like “Tunde” and “Yae Energy.”

Outside of his own releases, the “One Night” rapper delivered some strong assists on recent tracks, including “Humble” by Diplo, “Wocky My Lover” by Mak Sauce, “Rocc Climbing” by Remble, “Rule #1” by DDG, and “Bank Teller” by Lil Tecca.

Check out Lil Yachty’s album cover for Let’s Start Here down below.