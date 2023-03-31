If you plan on researching Lebron James‘ name in the future on Twitter, don’t rely on the blue check because he won’t have it.

Earlier today (March 31), James took to Twitter in what may be one of his final moments as a member of the blue check mark community. He had a message for his 52-plus million followers. He told them that the iconic mark initially designed to confirm celebrities’ authenticity on social media would be gone from his page soon.

“Welp, guess my blue [check] will be gone soon ’cause if you know me, I ain’t paying the five,” James tweeted.

The Los Angeles Lakers star was referring to the $8 that Twitter users must now pay monthly to keep their verified status.

Welp guess my blue ✔️ will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 31, 2023

The social media app announced the news on its platform, informing users that the new program would go into effect soon.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks,” Twitter wrote. “To keep your blue check mark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here.”

On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOpLp Organizations can sign up for https://t.co/RlN5BbuGA3… — Twitter Verified (@verified) March 23, 2023

However, Twitter doesn’t appear familiar with James and his spending ways. In his comment section, Rachel Nichols shared an old interview where they spoke about the ways he prefers not to spend his money.

Nichols asked, “Who is the cheapest guy in the NBA?” before revealing that James’ friend Dwyane Wade previously said it was him. James responded, “That is so, so, so, so falsely true.”

He continued, “I’m not turning on data roaming. I’m not buying no apps. I still got Pandora with commercials… I’m not paying for it. I’m not paying.”

Oh we know 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wCTZVQMOyg — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) March 31, 2023

Although the 37-year-old prefers not to pay for certain things, it doesn’t mean he can’t afford to if he wants to. In June 2022, Forbes announced that James had officially become a billionaire.