Photo: Michael Reaves / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

If you plan on researching Lebron James‘ name in the future on Twitter, don’t rely on the blue check because he won’t have it.

Earlier today (March 31), James took to Twitter in what may be one of his final moments as a member of the blue check mark community. He had a message for his 52-plus million followers. He told them that the iconic mark initially designed to confirm celebrities’ authenticity on social media would be gone from his page soon.

“Welp, guess my blue [check] will be gone soon ’cause if you know me, I ain’t paying the five,” James tweeted.

The Los Angeles Lakers star was referring to the $8 that Twitter users must now pay monthly to keep their verified status.

The social media app announced the news on its platform, informing users that the new program would go into effect soon.

“On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks,” Twitter wrote. “To keep your blue check mark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here.”

However, Twitter doesn’t appear familiar with James and his spending ways. In his comment section, Rachel Nichols shared an old interview where they spoke about the ways he prefers not to spend his money.

Nichols asked, “Who is the cheapest guy in the NBA?” before revealing that James’ friend Dwyane Wade previously said it was him. James responded, “That is so, so, so, so falsely true.” 

He continued, “I’m not turning on data roaming. I’m not buying no apps. I still got Pandora with commercials… I’m not paying for it. I’m not paying.”

Although the 37-year-old prefers not to pay for certain things, it doesn’t mean he can’t afford to if he wants to. In June 2022, Forbes announced that James had officially become a billionaire.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Megan Thee Stallion's beauty hypnotizes Twitter after throwing the first pitch for the Houston Astros

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Damar Hamlin visits Congress and meets with President Biden to discuss school safety

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.30.2023

50 Cent keeps the checks rolling in as he reveals multi-year partnership deals with NFL, NBA, and MLB teams

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Halftime Report | Giving Vonetta her Flowers while she can still smell them

By Nasheena Quick
  /  03.22.2023

Supporters send Shaq well-wishes after he shares photo from hospital bed

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Natalia Bryant remembers "MVP of girl dads" at unveiling of Kobe Bryant hand and footprints in Hollywood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

DJ Khaled teases new golf show on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Venus Williams is all about living life freely and authentically on and off the court

By Ty Cole
  /  03.15.2023

Ciara and Russell Wilson pray with inmates at Florida maximum security prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Howard University to play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 31 years

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Nigerian student dancers nail viral recreation of Rihanna's halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

Megan Thee Stallion returns for March Madness Music Festival in Houston

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Jonathan Majors set to play Dennis Rodman in upcoming film

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Halftime Report | Black Diamonds: The revolutionary women of the Negro Leagues

By Nasheena Quick
  /  03.08.2023

WNBA's Atlanta Dream makes big hires ahead of 2023 season

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.07.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
LeBron James
nba
Sports
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Megan Thee Stallion's beauty hypnotizes Twitter after throwing the first pitch for the Houston Astros

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Damar Hamlin visits Congress and meets with President Biden to discuss school safety

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.30.2023

50 Cent keeps the checks rolling in as he reveals multi-year partnership deals with NFL, NBA, and MLB teams

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.29.2023

Halftime Report | Giving Vonetta her Flowers while she can still smell them

By Nasheena Quick
  /  03.22.2023

Supporters send Shaq well-wishes after he shares photo from hospital bed

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.20.2023

Natalia Bryant remembers "MVP of girl dads" at unveiling of Kobe Bryant hand and footprints in Hollywood

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.17.2023

DJ Khaled teases new golf show on social media

By Jon Powell
  /  03.15.2023

Venus Williams is all about living life freely and authentically on and off the court

By Ty Cole
  /  03.15.2023

Ciara and Russell Wilson pray with inmates at Florida maximum security prison

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Howard University to play in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 31 years

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Nigerian student dancers nail viral recreation of Rihanna's halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.11.2023

Megan Thee Stallion returns for March Madness Music Festival in Houston

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.10.2023

Jonathan Majors set to play Dennis Rodman in upcoming film

By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Halftime Report | Black Diamonds: The revolutionary women of the Negro Leagues

By Nasheena Quick
  /  03.08.2023

WNBA's Atlanta Dream makes big hires ahead of 2023 season

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.07.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black love in the digital era: The secrets to making relationships work

From Michelle Obama to DJ Envy and more, we get major keys to true love ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.17.2023
View More