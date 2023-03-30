Photo: Cindy Ord/ VF23 / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

The countdown is over!

Fans of Chlöe Bailey are less than 24 hours away from her debut album, In Pieces. Although, that isn’t all they will be receiving. 

Today (March 30), the 24-year-old singer and songwriter shared a sneak preview of the music promo to her single “Cheatback” featuring Future and Joey Bada$$. She also shared that the entire video will drop tomorrow (March 31) at 12 p.m. EST.

Yesterday (March 29), Chlöe performed the song on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” As a guitarist played behind her, Chlöe showed off her unique vocals while wearing a crystal-embellished cutout dress, a matching headpiece, and towering heels.

However, “Cheatback” isn’t the first single Chlöe has released with an accompanying music video. On the day of her “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” performance, the rising star announced that the album’s title track and its visual masterpiece was available. Chlöe also released the one, two combo for “How Does It Feel” featuring Chris Brown and “Pray It Away.”

Since going solo in 2021, Chlöe has worked extra hard to build her career. From countless singles to roles in Amazon Prime’s “Swarm” and Freeform’s “Grown-ish” to taking the lead in Peacock Original Praise This, the Atlanta native has shown she’s a star.

But it’s also nice to take a break sometimes. Rapper Latto’s “777 Radio” series premiered today, and Chlöe was her first guest. During the segment, the songstress opened up about her struggles with erasing the kid-friendly image she adapted early in her career.

“It’s like, if I do it, it’s forced, it’s contrived,” Chlöe said of the content she posts. “But… I’ve come to the conclusion it’s because they’re not used to seeing me in that light,” she said. “They’ve grown up with my sister and [me] since we had our little short baby locks on YouTube and everything. But it’s like, this has been me. When I perform, that’s when I feel the most confident and the most sexy. It’s nothing contrived or forced about it. That’s just passion coming out.”

