Over the last 50 years, the DJ has always been the centerpiece of Hip Hop culture. The groundbreaking genre is filled with impactful party rockers who have paved the way for disc jockeys worldwide. As of late, it is no secret that the ladies are running things in rap, but women DJs are also killing it right now. With March being Women’s History Month, REVOLT is highlighting nine who are currently dominating behind the 1’s and 2’s. This list features an exciting group of creatives using their turntables to make an impact globally.

Whether it be parties, events, or concerts, these talented women know how to set the tone with their curated music choices. These exciting queens of ceremony consistently provide the soundtrack for some of the culture’s most unforgettable moments.

Meet the nine Black women DJs who are leading the way!

1. Sky Jetta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SKY JETTA (@skyjetta)

Location: Detroit, Michigan/Chicago, Illinois

Sky Jetta is a Detroit-raised disc jockey. Her love for music started in her youth and carried her into adulthood. She’s performed internationally at countless festivals and some of the most legendary venues. Fans never know what they will see during a Sky Jetta set. There was even a time when members of Wu-Tang Clan came out and surprised fans with free shots of liquor. Sky Jetta has been commissioned by Derrick Rose, Candace Parker, Burberry, Nike, Jordan Brand, and many more during her exciting DJ career.

2. Little Bacon Bear

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LITTLE BACON BEAR 💕 (@littlebaconbear)

Location: Prince George’s County, Maryland (DMV Area)

Little Bacon Bear has been rocking parties for over 10 years. She has been digging in crates since she could walk. The energetic media personality has served as host and DJ for some of the biggest brands and stages, including the National Mall, Nike, Smithsonian, Under Armour, and Apple. Bacon Bear has always prided herself on using her platform to highlight others. Her work in the community and music has helped secure her current role as the co-chair for the Washington, D.C. Chapter of the Recording Academy Hip-Hop Committee. This summer, fans can catch her at Audi Field, where she will be the official DJ for D.C. United, or as the official host of the Broccoli City Festival.

3. Nyla Symone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by certified vibe (@nylasymoneee)

Location: New York City

Nyla Symone’s charismatic personality and exquisite musical taste have helped her become one of the most sought-after disc jockeys. The DMV-raised creative has been propelled to new heights each year since she started spinning. She was the sole woman nominee for the 2022 BET Awards’ DJ of the Year honor. Symone has spun alongside Charlamagne Tha God on his late night TV show, “Hell of a Week” on Comedy Central; for Coi Leray; and on Power 105.1. Her favorite part about being a DJ is finding and breaking new artists. Her impeccable ear for music has catapulted her to where she is today.

4. DJ Miss Milan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MILAN DARLIN’ MILAN (@djmissmilan)

Location: New York City

DJ Miss Milan has been a professional DJ since 2017. The Brooklyn-born, Queens-raised multihyphenate has been viral on social media many times for her high-energy sets featuring some of music’s most prominent female acts. Last year, she was the first DJ to host a RENAISSANCE party for Beyoncé’s album in collaboration with Parkwood and Pandora in Times Square. One of her proudest moments was being a part of the 2022 MTV VMA nominations with Doechii for Best Push Performance of the Year. DJ Miss Milan has worked with Saweetie, Rolling Stone, and Apple. The “Fairyvibe Mother” enjoys curating her musical experiences to share globally.

5. Siobhan Bell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by King Bell (@siobhanbell)

Location: London

Siobhan Bell is a U.K.-bred disc jockey and producer. Her DJ career started when she began spinning at parties for her friends in her late teens. She has transcended many other spaces today based on her tireless work ethic and creative business tactics. Bell credits graduating from college, DJing a Sean “Diddy” Combs party and curating the Iceberg FW2022 show as some of her favorite accomplishments. She has worked with Louis Vuitton, Versace, and Christian Dior. Bell has broken many barriers for women in music internationally and also has two separate murals painted of her in East London.

6. Dylan Ali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Ali (@dylanali_)

Location: New York City

Dylan Ali is an eclectic New York City-based DJ who grew up in the DMV. She’s been a music lover her whole life, and now she’s bringing that same passion to the turntables. As of late, the talented DJ has been making waves in Paris with a new party series in collaboration with the Paris Skywalker team. Ali’s DJ duo, MADS, has also been picking up steam over the last six months.

The rising star’s favorite DJ memory is her after-hours party at L’Embuscade in Pigalle for Men’s Fashion Week in 2020. The party did not start until 5 a.m., and she brought out her best friend and D.C.-based rapper Gabby to perform. Ali has collaborated with Gucci, YSL Beauty, Margiela, Louis Vuitton, HBO, Mercedes Benz, and many more brands. Additionally, Ali’s selfless nature has created moments and opportunities for countless Black creatives.

7. DJ Ash B

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Ash B (@therealdjashb)

Location: Bakersfield, California/Los Angeles

DJ Ash B has been professionally behind the 1’s and 2’s for over eight years. The Bakersfield, California-raised DJ has been seen on Verzuz, headlining A3C, and in viral spinning videos. Ash B has collaborated with Toyota and been featured in EBONY, ESSENCE, and many more publications. Her favorite memory is magnifying the vibes during the Day N Vegas festival.

8. DJ 9AM

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NiNe. (@dj9am)

Location: New York City

DJ 9AM is a star in the NYC party scene. Her sweet personality and daring transitions keep her crowds engaged throughout every set with the help of her partner, Tubbs Krueger — the Las Vegas-raised vibe curator — and her signature Body Language party. One of her crowning moments was opening up for Cardi B and Offset at a Billboard Hip Hop show. DJ 9AM’s favorite moment as a disc jockey is her first Body Language party. The packed event proved she could bring in a crowd by herself and control the function from start to finish. She has worked with BET, DeLeón Tequila, LinkedIn, Rolling Loud, Nike, and countless other brands.

9. DJ Spinelli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Spinelli (@spinelli.nyc)

Location: New York City

DJ Spinelli is an electric Bronx, New York disc jockey. She has rocked parties all across the world for the last 12 years. It was always a dream for her to travel the globe, so to be able to do it professionally is still crazy to her. One of her top accomplishments so far was curating a mix for Kenneth Nicholson’s NYFW show. Her favorite memory as a DJ is Afropunk Paris. The vibes were immaculate and unmatched. Although she has achieved most of her success throwing her events, she has collaborated with Vans, Nike, and Converse to spin at some of their live activations as well.