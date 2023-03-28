Photo: Cover art for Larry June and The Alchemist’s “Porsches In Spanish”
By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

This Friday (March 31), Larry June and The Alchemist will unveil their new album The Great Escape, which will consist of 15 cuts and additional features from Action Bronson, Big Sean, Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, Curren$y, Joey BADA$$, and more. The project is led by the singles “60 Days,” “89 Earthquake,” and “Palisades, CA.”

On Monday (March 27), the West Coast duo dropped off another track from The Great Escape titled “Porsches in Spanish,” which has to be one of the best song titles heard this year. Over an amazing flip of Crosstown Express’ “Let Me Try,” June delivers signature raps about his life and experiences in vivid fashion.

“You don’t know the feelin’ when you ridin’ on that road, with them oowops in the door panel, just tryna make it home, then you touch down safe, then find out your n**ga gone, son 2 years old, still clutchin’ on this pole, they hit my spot out in Antioch, I’m tucked at The Marriott, put it in a yitch name, tuck spot in Brisbane, fled out to Mexico, linkin’ up with Jorge, ’bout to make another play, lookin’ for a better deal…”

Press play on Larry June and The Alchemist‘s “Porsches in Spanish” below. Also added is the full tracklist for The Great Escape and a Miggs-directed documentary showing the album’s creation.

The Great Escape tracklist:

  1. “Turkish Cotton”
  2. “89 Earthquake”
  3. “Solid Plan” feat. Action Bronson
  4. “Palisades, CA” feat. Big Sean
  5. “Summer Reign” feat. Ty Dolla $ign
  6. “Orange Village” feat. Slum Village
  7. “Porsches in Spanish”
  8. “Art Talk” feat. Boldy James
  9. “Ocean Sounds”
  10. “Left No Evidence” feat. Evidence
  11. “What Happened To The World?” feat. Wiz Khalifa
  12. “Éxito” feat. Jay Worthy
  13. “60 Days”
  14. “Barragán Lighting” feat. Curren$y & Joey BADA$$
  15. “Margie’s Candy House”

