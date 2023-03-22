Larry June and The Alchemist are prepping fans for the upcoming release of their joint album The Great Escape, an already acclaimed effort led by singles like “60 Days” and “89 Earthquake.” Today (March 22), the West Coast duo deliver another titled “Palisades, CA,” a Big Sean-assisted offering that further adds to the perfect blend of Al’s booming production and June’s laid-back bars about his more than comfortable lifestyle.

“Thumbin’ through a whole ‘nother bag, it’s not the old one, run up on this ‘Rari, I’m clickin’ until it’s over, still I put the snow on the mission to Minnesota, come on, you know the drill, hop in and hand it over, I’m drivin’ in the whip so fast I can’t control it, I’m fishtailin’ leavin’ IVS, I should’ve chauffeured…”

The accompanying clip for “Palisades, CA” comes courtesy of David Camarena and brings us into the car culture that both June and The Alchemist have been pushing from the beginning. Sean also joins in on the fun with a timeless Ferrari, all of which perfectly mixes in with shots of donuts taking place behind the steering wheels of some of your favorite American muscle cars.

In November 2022, June delivered his most recent solo effort, Spaceships on the Blade, his highest-charting album to date. That project consisted of 20 songs and appearances from Curren$y, Babyface Ray, Wallo267, 2 Chainz, DUCKWRTH, and Syd. In the same year, he teamed up with Jay Worthy and his LNDN DRGS outfit for the equally dope 2 P’z In A Pod, complete with additional contributions from Suga Free, CeeLo Green, Roc Marciano, and Jim Jones.

In an interview with REVOLT, June opened up about the benefits of being an independent artist.”You get 100 percent of whatever you put out,” he stated. “If you got a solid fan base, you’ll get 100 percent of what you get. That’s all I’m about, I’m about numbers. If the numbers add up, it adds up to me. That’s all it is. I’ll probably never sign with another major again.”

