Photo: Screenshot from Larry June’s “Palisades, CA” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist are prepping fans for the upcoming release of their joint album The Great Escape, an already acclaimed effort led by singles like “60 Days” and “89 Earthquake.” Today (March 22), the West Coast duo deliver another titled “Palisades, CA,” a Big Sean-assisted offering that further adds to the perfect blend of Al’s booming production and June’s laid-back bars about his more than comfortable lifestyle.

“Thumbin’ through a whole ‘nother bag, it’s not the old one, run up on this ‘Rari, I’m clickin’ until it’s over, still I put the snow on the mission to Minnesota, come on, you know the drill, hop in and hand it over, I’m drivin’ in the whip so fast I can’t control it, I’m fishtailin’ leavin’ IVS, I should’ve chauffeured…”

The accompanying clip for “Palisades, CA” comes courtesy of David Camarena and brings us into the car culture that both June and The Alchemist have been pushing from the beginning. Sean also joins in on the fun with a timeless Ferrari, all of which perfectly mixes in with shots of donuts taking place behind the steering wheels of some of your favorite American muscle cars.

In November 2022, June delivered his most recent solo effort, Spaceships on the Blade, his highest-charting album to date. That project consisted of 20 songs and appearances from Curren$y, Babyface Ray, Wallo267, 2 Chainz, DUCKWRTH, and Syd. In the same year, he teamed up with Jay Worthy and his LNDN DRGS outfit for the equally dope 2 P’z In A Pod, complete with additional contributions from Suga Free, CeeLo Green, Roc Marciano, and Jim Jones.

In an interview with REVOLT, June opened up about the benefits of being an independent artist.”You get 100 percent of whatever you put out,” he stated. “If you got a solid fan base, you’ll get 100 percent of what you get. That’s all I’m about, I’m about numbers. If the numbers add up, it adds up to me. That’s all it is. I’ll probably never sign with another major again.”

Press play on “Palisades, CA” below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Joe Budden owns up to being the reason Slaughterhouse broke up

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

BlueBucksClan share their take on Drake's "Jumbotron S**t Poppin"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Hit-Boy and Nas team up for new "The Tide" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Dyson Alexander delivers cinematic visual for "Wayback"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls among artists featured in Hulu's "RapCaviar Presents" trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

NBA YoungBoy shares artwork and release date for 'Don't Try This At Home'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

J. Cole reveals how smoking at 6 years old caused him to turn his life around

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

JID adds several dates to European leg of his "Forever And A Day Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

EST Gee is "THE ONE & ONLY" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Doja Cat pens 'Hellmouth' for 4th studio album title

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Toosii shares new "Favorite Song" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Usher stopped his Las Vegas show to give Queen Latifah flowers and a birthday gift

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Cardi B scores another legal win as defamation case victory is upheld by appeals court

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Youngs Teflon recruits Wretch 32 and Tiny Boost for "Detergent"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Kali has men in different "Area Codes" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Big Sean
Larry June
Music Videos
Rap
The Alchemist
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Joe Budden owns up to being the reason Slaughterhouse broke up

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

BlueBucksClan share their take on Drake's "Jumbotron S**t Poppin"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Hit-Boy and Nas team up for new "The Tide" video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Dyson Alexander delivers cinematic visual for "Wayback"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls among artists featured in Hulu's "RapCaviar Presents" trailer

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

NBA YoungBoy shares artwork and release date for 'Don't Try This At Home'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

J. Cole reveals how smoking at 6 years old caused him to turn his life around

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

JID adds several dates to European leg of his "Forever And A Day Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

EST Gee is "THE ONE & ONLY" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Doja Cat pens 'Hellmouth' for 4th studio album title

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Toosii shares new "Favorite Song" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Usher stopped his Las Vegas show to give Queen Latifah flowers and a birthday gift

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Cardi B scores another legal win as defamation case victory is upheld by appeals court

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Youngs Teflon recruits Wretch 32 and Tiny Boost for "Detergent"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.21.2023

Kali has men in different "Area Codes" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.21.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More