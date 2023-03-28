Photo: Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

This Friday (March 31), DJ Drama will unveil his new album I’m Really Like That, which is expected to boast appearances from big names like Benny The Butcher, Lil Baby, and Tyler, The Creator. On Monday (March 27), the Philly-born, Atlanta-based talent dropped off a promotional clip that was directed by Jim Jones and stars Queen Latifah. In the short video, all parties can be seen reenacting a classic scene from Juice, with Drama reprising the role of Q (originally played by Omar Epps). Juelz Santana, Ray Ray The Comedian, Bobby Trends, DJ Superstar Jay, and more make cameos throughout.

In an interview with “Cigar Talk” (above), Drama opened up about the meaning behind the LP’s title.

“There’s been times when I felt like I’ve been looked at like an underdog in some senses,” he stated. “I’m not in a position to speak politically correct anymore. Like, yo, for what I’ve done for the culture, what I’ve given the people, and for what I’ve given to hip hop… First, n**gas can’t see me. Second of all, don’t ever question about what I mean to hip hop.”

He continued, “How many classic mixtapes would we not have if it wasn’t for DJ Drama? How many artists have I introduced to the world or been a part of? So, with that being said, I’m Really Like That is the most potent title I can think of.”

Upon its arrival, I’m Really Like That will follow 2016’s Quality Street Music 2, a 10-track body of work with assists from Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Dave East, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, the late Mac Miller, and more. Since then, Drama kept his Gangsta Grillz movement at the forefront by hosting projects for the likes of Jeezy, Snoop Dogg, and French Montana. Check out the aforementioned promo for I’m Really Like That below.

