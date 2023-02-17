Photo: Cover art for DJ Drama’s “HO4ME” single
By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

DJ Drama has dropped off several well-received joint releases in the last year including Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition with French Montana, Rollin’ Stone with J. Stone, Book Of David with Dave East, and most recently, Back On Dexter with Kash Doll. The legendary producer is officially back in album mode. Today (Feb. 17), he tags A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Baby for “HO4ME,” a new single from his forthcoming I’m Really Like That project. On the song, Drama welcomes his co-stars with an energetic introduction:

“I like to welcome y’all out, to the well anticipated, well rejuvenated (Well rejuvenated), album mode of DJ Drama (Album mode of DJ Drama)/ I’m really like that (I’m really like that), I brought a couple friends with me to show you, A Boogie, holler at ’em (Boogie, holler at ’em)/ She know I go in, she be like, wherе the f**k you goin’?”

Back in December of 2022, A Boogie released his fourth studio LP, Me vs. Myself. The 23-song offering boasted guest appearances from Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, G Herbo, Lil Durk, and the late PnB Rock. It peaked at No. 6 and No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively.

Lil Baby’s most recent body of work was It’s Only Me. Equipped with features from Young Thug, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, EST Gee, Pooh Shiesty, and more, the project grabbed the top spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to selling 216,000 album-equivalent units during its first week. Outside of his own releases, he provided showstopping guest verses on tracks like “FULLY LOADED” by Trippie Redd, “Girls Want Girls” by Drake, and more.

Be sure to press play on DJ Drama’s brand new “Action” single featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Baby down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

IDK returns with new visual for "Radioactive"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Polo G and Future join forces for "No Time Wasted"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Latto taps LU KALA for "Lottery" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Baby Stone Gorillas drop animated visual for "Y'all Know Who Did That"

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg team up for new "Ron Artest" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Nipsey Hussle's 'Victory Lap' is certified double-platinum on 5-year album anniversary

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Check out Jaden's latest visual for "Still In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Rico Nasty to headline the next "Monster Energy Outbreak Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Kash Doll links up with Sada Baby for "ON THE FLO" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Abra Cadabra unveils emotionally charged visual for "15 Years"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Studio Sessions | 9th Wonder sees Reuben Vincent as the Luka Doncic of hip hop

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.16.2023

K-Trap honors women in latest visual for "Interlude"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Remy Ma on Gunna's plea deal: "You can't just call people a snitch"

By Tabie Germain
  /  02.16.2023

NLE Choppa shows love to Lil Wayne by gifting him flowers

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Fetty Wap shares new lovestruck "Tonight" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
DJ Drama
Lil Baby
Rap
Singles

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

IDK returns with new visual for "Radioactive"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Polo G and Future join forces for "No Time Wasted"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Latto taps LU KALA for "Lottery" single

By Jon Powell
  /  02.17.2023

Baby Stone Gorillas drop animated visual for "Y'all Know Who Did That"

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg team up for new "Ron Artest" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Nipsey Hussle's 'Victory Lap' is certified double-platinum on 5-year album anniversary

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.16.2023

Check out Jaden's latest visual for "Still In Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Rico Nasty to headline the next "Monster Energy Outbreak Tour"

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Kash Doll links up with Sada Baby for "ON THE FLO" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.16.2023

Abra Cadabra unveils emotionally charged visual for "15 Years"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Studio Sessions | 9th Wonder sees Reuben Vincent as the Luka Doncic of hip hop

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.16.2023

K-Trap honors women in latest visual for "Interlude"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Remy Ma on Gunna's plea deal: "You can't just call people a snitch"

By Tabie Germain
  /  02.16.2023

NLE Choppa shows love to Lil Wayne by gifting him flowers

By Jon Powell
  /  02.16.2023

Fetty Wap shares new lovestruck "Tonight" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.15.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
News

Jimmy Kimmel asks if Trump is "the b**ch who owes" Rihanna money after Super Bowl slander

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back after Trump insulted Rihanna’s Super Bowl halftime performance.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023
Social Justice

Trump-supporting gallery owner hurls racial slurs at Native Americans outside of his Arizona store

Arizona gallery owner Gilbert Ortega Jr. was filmed mocking Native Americans and professing his love ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.15.2023
News

Will Smith was almost a surprise Grammy performer for this year's hip hop tribute

Oh, we definitely would’ve gotten jiggy wit’ it.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.07.2023
View More