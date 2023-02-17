DJ Drama has dropped off several well-received joint releases in the last year including Coke Boys 6: Money Heist Edition with French Montana, Rollin’ Stone with J. Stone, Book Of David with Dave East, and most recently, Back On Dexter with Kash Doll. The legendary producer is officially back in album mode. Today (Feb. 17), he tags A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Baby for “HO4ME,” a new single from his forthcoming I’m Really Like That project. On the song, Drama welcomes his co-stars with an energetic introduction:

“I like to welcome y’all out, to the well anticipated, well rejuvenated (Well rejuvenated), album mode of DJ Drama (Album mode of DJ Drama)/ I’m really like that (I’m really like that), I brought a couple friends with me to show you, A Boogie, holler at ’em (Boogie, holler at ’em)/ She know I go in, she be like, wherе the f**k you goin’?”

Back in December of 2022, A Boogie released his fourth studio LP, Me vs. Myself. The 23-song offering boasted guest appearances from Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, G Herbo, Lil Durk, and the late PnB Rock. It peaked at No. 6 and No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively.

Lil Baby’s most recent body of work was It’s Only Me. Equipped with features from Young Thug, Future, Rylo Rodriguez, EST Gee, Pooh Shiesty, and more, the project grabbed the top spot on the Billboard 200 thanks to selling 216,000 album-equivalent units during its first week. Outside of his own releases, he provided showstopping guest verses on tracks like “FULLY LOADED” by Trippie Redd, “Girls Want Girls” by Drake, and more.

Be sure to press play on DJ Drama’s brand new “Action” single featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and Lil Baby down below.