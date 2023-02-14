Photo: Cover art for A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s “No 808’s” single
By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Mere months ago, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie released his fourth studio LP, Me vs. Myself, a 23-song offering with additional features from the likes of Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, G Herbo, Lil Durk, and the late PnB Rock. The album peaked at No. 6 and No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively.

Today (Feb. 14), the Bronx star is back in the mix with “No 808’s,” a JoeFromYO-produced offering that features Vory. The track sees the collaborators expressing their feelings to their respective lovers, which is perfect for Valentine’s Day.

“I don’t need no 808s to go crazy, I don’t wanna be the one that waste your time, you’re the one that told mе not to let the money changе me, baby, every other million, that s**t crosses my mind, when you with me, baby, you don’t need any AC, VVS up your body, feels just like ice…”

Last week, A Boogie kicked off his “Me vs. Myself Tour” with rising newcomer Lola Brooke providing support. The North American leg ends in March after which the “Drowning” talent will hit up several dates in Europe. Check out “No 808’s” and A Boogie’s remaining schedule below.

“Me vs. Myself Tour” dates:

Feb. 15: Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Feb. 17: Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
Feb. 19: Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Feb. 21: Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum
Feb. 23: Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Feb. 24: Kingston, RI – Ryan Center, University of Rhode Island
Feb. 25: Washington, DC – Echostage
Feb. 26: Washington, DC – Echostage
Feb. 28: Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom
March 3: Philadelphia, PA – Liacoras Center
March 4: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
March 22: Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse
March 23: Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham
March 24: London, UK – Alexandra Palace
March 26: Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppodium
March 27: Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre
March 28: Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow
April 27: Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Fridayy gifts his mother a house in new "Momma" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Roy Woods shares vulnerable new "Don't Love Me" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Kenny Beats delivers amazing performance for NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Smokey Robinson credits Dr. Dre for Anderson .Paak connection

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Hitkidd recruits Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, and K Carbon for "You The Type"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Tour Tales | Carl Capers helped Lil Tjay get back on the stage after his shooting

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.14.2023

Drake's son Adonis shines in adorable first interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Freeway picks winner in Meek Mill vs. Lil Uzi Vert anthem debate

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Abra Cadabra celebrates Valentine's Day with 'Mixed Emotions II' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Blxst joins Eric Bellinger for new "Sum 2 See" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Jay Critch drops off new "Oh What A Feeling" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

LB199X teams up with Matt McGhee for new "It Ain't Safe" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama join forces for new "Action" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Clavish drops off flashy video for "B22 Money"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

K Camp gives a shout out to the "Pretty Ones" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
New Music
Rap
Singles
Vory

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Fridayy gifts his mother a house in new "Momma" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Roy Woods shares vulnerable new "Don't Love Me" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Kenny Beats delivers amazing performance for NPR Music's "Tiny Desk" series

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Smokey Robinson credits Dr. Dre for Anderson .Paak connection

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Hitkidd recruits Aleza, Gloss Up, Slimeroni, and K Carbon for "You The Type"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Tour Tales | Carl Capers helped Lil Tjay get back on the stage after his shooting

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  02.14.2023

Drake's son Adonis shines in adorable first interview

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.14.2023

Freeway picks winner in Meek Mill vs. Lil Uzi Vert anthem debate

By DJ First Class
  /  02.14.2023

Abra Cadabra celebrates Valentine's Day with 'Mixed Emotions II' EP

By Jon Powell
  /  02.14.2023

Blxst joins Eric Bellinger for new "Sum 2 See" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

Jay Critch drops off new "Oh What A Feeling" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.14.2023

LB199X teams up with Matt McGhee for new "It Ain't Safe" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

G Perico and DJ Drama join forces for new "Action" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023

Clavish drops off flashy video for "B22 Money"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.13.2023

K Camp gives a shout out to the "Pretty Ones" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.13.2023
View More

Trending
News

Rihanna's Navy puts former President Donald Trump in his place after he criticizes her

Don’t come for Rihanna unless she sends for you!
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2023
News

Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to voice Hawkman and Hawkgirl in Valentine's Day special

The two will lend their talents for a special episode of “Harley Quinn.”
By Regina Cho
  /  02.07.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
Interviews

Keke Palmer is using her KeyTV platform to give back and showcase talented Black creators

In this exclusive REVOLT interview, Keke Palmer talks KeyTV, refusing to be pigeonholed, her new ...
By Ty Cole
  /  01.19.2023
View More