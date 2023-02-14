Mere months ago, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie released his fourth studio LP, Me vs. Myself, a 23-song offering with additional features from the likes of Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, G Herbo, Lil Durk, and the late PnB Rock. The album peaked at No. 6 and No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, respectively.

Today (Feb. 14), the Bronx star is back in the mix with “No 808’s,” a JoeFromYO-produced offering that features Vory. The track sees the collaborators expressing their feelings to their respective lovers, which is perfect for Valentine’s Day.

“I don’t need no 808s to go crazy, I don’t wanna be the one that waste your time, you’re the one that told mе not to let the money changе me, baby, every other million, that s**t crosses my mind, when you with me, baby, you don’t need any AC, VVS up your body, feels just like ice…”

Last week, A Boogie kicked off his “Me vs. Myself Tour” with rising newcomer Lola Brooke providing support. The North American leg ends in March after which the “Drowning” talent will hit up several dates in Europe. Check out “No 808’s” and A Boogie’s remaining schedule below.

“Me vs. Myself Tour” dates:

Feb. 15: Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Feb. 17: Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

Feb. 19: Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Feb. 21: Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum

Feb. 23: Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Feb. 24: Kingston, RI – Ryan Center, University of Rhode Island

Feb. 25: Washington, DC – Echostage

Feb. 26: Washington, DC – Echostage

Feb. 28: Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

March 3: Philadelphia, PA – Liacoras Center

March 4: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

March 22: Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

March 23: Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy Birmingham

March 24: London, UK – Alexandra Palace

March 26: Tilburg, Netherlands – 013 Poppodium

March 27: Dublin, Ireland – 3Olympia Theatre

March 28: Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy Glasgow

April 27: Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom