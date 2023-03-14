Yesterday (March 13), Lil Baby returned for another release with AXE. The men’s grooming company recruited the Grammy winner for their all-new fine fragrance collection.

“Yo, you gotta try this new AXE. It’s the fine fragrance GOAT,” Lil Baby said to customers in a mall just before his 2018 hit “Drip Too Hard” featuring Gunna began to play in the commercial. Once the male customer got his hands on the brand’s Blue Lavender scent, he transformed into a futuristic goat, spreading his swag to other shoppers in the mall, upgrading their wardrobes and moods as he explored the building.

“The new AXE Fine Fragrance Collection. Smell finer than the finest fragrances with the GOAT,” the “Do We Have A Problem?” rapper added before the commercial ended. The line features three scents, including Aqua Bergamot, Golden Mango and the aforementioned Blue Lavender. The Atlanta native shared the ad to his official Twitter account and in a second post, added, “Which Lil Baby are you? If you rocking with the new AXE, then you’re going to smell like the new.” “Brand deal secured,” one commenter wrote under his post.

Lil Baby has collaborated with the company on more than one occasion in the past. There’s his limited-edition WHAXE Pack that dropped in August 2022. The release featured a chain with a stick of Axe Apollo deodorant, which imitated jewelry, the AXE Apollo body wash that was covered in jewels shaped like clusters of bubbles, a diamond-encrusted four-finger “WHAXE” ring and a blinged-out toothbrush. As a bonus, he gave some away on social media for the #WHAXEPackChallenge.

He was also the animated face of AXE Cool Ocean in September 2022. “Anime is hugely popular with our audience, including Lil Baby himself. This inspired our team to create three distinct versions of Lil Baby in a way his fans haven’t seen before. They visualize how the fragrances have always been a part of his journey in a fun and engaging way,” Caroline Gregory, global brand director, AXE at Unilever, said at the time of the release.

Check out the GOAT’s collabs below.

Which Lil Baby are you? if you rocking with the new @AXE then you’re going to smell like the new 🐐 Wait till tomorrow to see what we’re cooking up #newAXEtheGOAT #axepartner pic.twitter.com/N1AZsrokLO — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) March 13, 2023

lil baby and i got more WHAXE packs to hand out 👀 come drop a verse to see if you can win one 🔥: https://t.co/JAhtO3SrWy https://t.co/yUxBKSs99w — AXE (@AXE) August 18, 2022