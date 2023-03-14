Photo: Jerod Harris / Stringer via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.14.2023

Yesterday (March 13), Lil Baby returned for another release with AXE. The men’s grooming company recruited the Grammy winner for their all-new fine fragrance collection.

“Yo, you gotta try this new AXE. It’s the fine fragrance GOAT,” Lil Baby said to customers in a mall just before his 2018 hit “Drip Too Hard” featuring Gunna began to play in the commercial. Once the male customer got his hands on the brand’s Blue Lavender scent, he transformed into a futuristic goat, spreading his swag to other shoppers in the mall, upgrading their wardrobes and moods as he explored the building.

“The new AXE Fine Fragrance Collection. Smell finer than the finest fragrances with the GOAT,” the “Do We Have A Problem?” rapper added before the commercial ended. The line features three scents, including Aqua Bergamot, Golden Mango and the aforementioned Blue Lavender. The Atlanta native shared the ad to his official Twitter account and in a second post, added, “Which Lil Baby are you? If you rocking with the new AXE, then you’re going to smell like the new.” “Brand deal secured,” one commenter wrote under his post.

Lil Baby has collaborated with the company on more than one occasion in the past. There’s his limited-edition WHAXE Pack that dropped in August 2022. The release featured a chain with a stick of Axe Apollo deodorant, which imitated jewelry, the AXE Apollo body wash that was covered in jewels shaped like clusters of bubbles, a diamond-encrusted four-finger “WHAXE” ring and a blinged-out toothbrush. As a bonus, he gave some away on social media for the #WHAXEPackChallenge.

He was also the animated face of AXE Cool Ocean in September 2022. “Anime is hugely popular with our audience, including Lil Baby himself. This inspired our team to create three distinct versions of Lil Baby in a way his fans haven’t seen before. They visualize how the fragrances have always been a part of his journey in a fun and engaging way,” Caroline Gregory, global brand director, AXE at Unilever, said at the time of the release.

Check out the GOAT’s collabs below.

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lizzo shares clip of a lengthy crowd applause during "Special Tour" show

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

CurrenSy and Jermaine Dupri join forces on new "Never Enough" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Tour Tales | ASAP Twelvyy talks learning from ASAP Rocky, Drake and Kendrick Lamar

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.14.2023

Nicki Minaj's "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" makes its debut on 'Billboard' charts

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

Lil Uzi Vert clears up “Satan” lyric performed at Rolling Loud

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Diddy looking to purchase majority stake in BET to return the network to Black ownership

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Kid Cudi will delve into personal, unheard stories in upcoming memoir

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Gangsta Boo's posthumous album will reportedly include Latto, Skepta, Run the Jewels, and more

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Logic responds to criticism of his “It Was A Good Day” cover

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion teases new music in her first public appearance of 2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Nicki Minaj crowns Ice Spice "The People's Princess"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Smino drops off new "Wyoming (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Pop Smoke's mother opens up about his passing in “Tone Death: Loss & Hip Hop” clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

ArrDee and Cat Burns connect for "Home For My Heart" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Millyz flips a classic Eminem record in new "Tonight" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Lil Baby
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Lizzo shares clip of a lengthy crowd applause during "Special Tour" show

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

CurrenSy and Jermaine Dupri join forces on new "Never Enough" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.14.2023

Tour Tales | ASAP Twelvyy talks learning from ASAP Rocky, Drake and Kendrick Lamar

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.14.2023

Nicki Minaj's "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" makes its debut on 'Billboard' charts

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.14.2023

Lil Uzi Vert clears up “Satan” lyric performed at Rolling Loud

By Jon Powell
  /  03.14.2023

Diddy looking to purchase majority stake in BET to return the network to Black ownership

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Kid Cudi will delve into personal, unheard stories in upcoming memoir

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Gangsta Boo's posthumous album will reportedly include Latto, Skepta, Run the Jewels, and more

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.13.2023

Logic responds to criticism of his “It Was A Good Day” cover

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Megan Thee Stallion teases new music in her first public appearance of 2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

Nicki Minaj crowns Ice Spice "The People's Princess"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.13.2023

Smino drops off new "Wyoming (Freestyle)" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023

Pop Smoke's mother opens up about his passing in “Tone Death: Loss & Hip Hop” clip

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.13.2023

ArrDee and Cat Burns connect for "Home For My Heart" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Millyz flips a classic Eminem record in new "Tonight" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.13.2023
View More

Trending
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
Maconomics

Building a budget for uncertain times | 'Maconomics'

Ross Mac is back with an all-new episode of “Maconomics.” For this installment, the host ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.06.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

The history of Black people in competitive sports and the continuation of "Black Firsts" in 2023

In an all new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we explore the historical context of sports ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.10.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blac Chyna on going broke, Tyga and Kylie Jenner, and the Kardashian trial | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blac Chyna appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” to discuss her ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.08.2023
View More