Lil Baby is showcasing his love for anime in a new campaign with renowned fragrance brand AXE.

Starting today (Sept. 22), the rapper will take fans on a scent-filled journey in a total of three animated digital episodes that give people an inside look into some of the 27-year-old entertainer’s most distinct memories associated with AXE scents. “I’ve always been a big fan of anime,” said Lil Baby. “So having AXE turn some of my intimate memories and thoughts into an animated mini-series is kind of surreal, and I hope fans enjoy it as much as I did.”

Each episode features traditional character animation, 2D motion graphics, and various background designs that reference footage from his recent Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby documentary. “When I feel fresh, I feel my mind is more clear and I feel like I can focus on the task better,” said an animated version of the “Drip Too Hard” emcee in one of the episodes.

1 out of 1 @lilbaby4PF says AXE Cool Ocean is like having a fresh haircut pic.twitter.com/r5qS23bSQv — AXE (@AXE) September 22, 2022

From his go-getter mindset, which originates from his childhood, to his very first performance as an artist, Lil Baby will take fans on an adventure through his rise to fame while also intertwining the power of fragrance and the impact it’s had on his self confidence and superstar persona. “Anime is hugely popular with our audience, including Lil Baby himself,” said Caroline Gregory, Global Brand Director, AXE at Unilever. “This inspired our team to create three distinct versions of Lil Baby in a way his fans haven’t seen before. They visualize how the fragrances have always been a part of his journey in a fun and engaging way.”

Lil Baby isn’t the only rapper with a love for anime. Megan Thee Stallion has also been vocal about her love for the genre, even sporting looks inspired by her favorite characters like Todoroki from “My Hero Academia.”