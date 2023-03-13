Photo: Cover art for Krown Vic’s ‘Street PHD’ album
By Jon Powell
  /  03.13.2023

Back in February, Krown Vic unveiled his new album, Street PHD, a 13-song body of work with production provided by Garso Dio, AO Beats, KellzMadeIt, J Dubb, Kidd Slopes, and more. Via press release, the Virginia talent explained how Street PHD came together.

“This project came together on its own,” he revealed. “Not only were fans craving new music, but I also noticed my unique brand of music has been missing from rotation since I dropped Hourly Profit last year. I’m always recording, so I just sporadically began going through the thousands of songs I have on my hard drive, and, with the help of my team, we curated a really dope piece of art.”

In addition to Street PHD, fans can also check out a video for the standout cut “Clinton Cash,” which — as the title gives way to — is centered around getting to the bag, a concept that fans can easily relate to.

Take care of my family, call and check on granny, all I do is talk to h**s and count up all this money, wrist be bruised from rubber bands, chase that salad than I dash, drummer marching from them bands, I can 9 to 5 the cash, but I’d rather get it fast, all I wanna do is Ben, all I wanna see is Ben, all I wanna meet is Ben, waste your time going against the grain, when b**ch I’m born to win, thanking God for Clinton cash, ’cause dirty money all I spend…”

Directed by Be Different Media, the accompanying clip for “Clinton Cash” keeps with the song’s money-oriented themes. Viewers can see Krown Vic counting up in an unknown residence, performing his lyrics in a convenience store, and more.

Press play on both Street PHD and Krown Vic’s aforementioned video for “Clinton Cash” below.

Albums
Krown Vic
Rap
