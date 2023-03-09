Photo: Picture Alliance / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

A common pleas grand jury in the Cuyahoga County Court has handed down an indictment against current and former members of the East Cleveland Police Department following a two-year investigation, according to Cleveland.com. Last night (March 8), 11 total police officers were charged with felonious assault, interfering with civil rights, dereliction of duty, and a handful of other charges from several incidents, some of which were captured on video.

Those indicted were: Patrol Officer Nicholas Foti, Detective Ian McInnes, Sgt. John Hartman, Patrol Officer Tristan Homan, Patrol Officer Laurice Mans, Patrol Officer Tre Dehart Robinson, Patrol Officer Brian Parks, Patrol Officer Tyler Mundson, Patrol Officer Brian Stoll, Investigator Kyle Wood, and Patrol Officer Daniel Toomer.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office has released footage of those involved brutally attacking defenseless citizens in a city of 13,600. In one instance, an officer stomped on a victim as he was being forced to the ground. In another piece of the 14-minute clip, a second policeman repeatedly punched a man curled up, before striking him in the groin area. The attack occurred while a third cop yelled, “Get his a**, boy!”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Cleveland Field Office has investigated members of the ECPD since 2021. Yesterday, in a press conference, Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley called the actions of the accused officers who swore to protect and uphold the law “appalling.”

For the past seven months, his office has worked to prosecute 16 ECPD employees, including the 11 charged last night. “Make no mistake, there has been a cancer growing in the East Cleveland Police Department,” O’Malley told reporters. “We’re doing our best to remove every tentacle of that cancer so that this department can build and grow.”

Of the nearly two dozen cops involved, several have also been charged with tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, theft in office, telecommunications fraud, aggravated robbery, bribery, and/or theft. In a statement, East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King thanked authorities “that have committed significant resources to help our police department root out those individuals that have committed these alleged offenses.” The latest indictments account for 11 victims, and the total number involves 17 victims. The accused will be arraigned at a later date and are expected to self-surrender, O’Malley said. The investigation is ongoing.

