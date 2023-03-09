Photo: Zach Gibson / Stringer via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.09.2023

Following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in June 2022, Sen. Lindsey Graham proposed a federal abortion ban that draws from an archaic law as its legal basis. In the latest instance of applying outdated rules to our contemporary society, a Virginia judge cited a 19th-century provision relating to the treatment of enslaved people to settle a dispute between a couple.

Jason and Honeyhline Heidemann are divorced but have two frozen embryos in storage from when they attempted IVF. Honeyhline wants to use them to conceive, while the ex-husband objected to her doing so, with his lawyers arguing that it would force him to procreate against his wishes. To resolve the issue, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Richard Gardiner sought to define what they would be considered under the law. He concluded that they can be considered property based on the legal books. 

The definition comes from a time when humans were allowed to be purchased in Virginia, subject to the same rules about buying and selling “goods or chattels.” Cryopreserved fetuses, in Gardiner’s view, fall in the same category. “As there is no prohibition on the sale of human embryos, they may be valued and sold, and thus may be considered ‘goods or chattels,’” the judge wrote in his opinion.

Solomon Ashby, president of the Old Dominion Bar Association composed primarily of Black lawyers, was troubled by the court’s decision. “I would like to think that the bench and the bar would be seeking more modern precedent,” he said, per The Associated Press. While there is little legal foundation pertaining to embryo custody in Virginia, Ashby wants to see the law catch up to society in the future. “Hopefully, the jurisprudence will advance in the commonwealth of Virginia such that … we will no longer see slave codes [cited in rulings].”

Susan Crockin, a lawyer and scholar at Georgetown University’s Kennedy Institute of Ethics, told the AP that she’s never heard of a judge coming to the conclusion reached with the couple. Instead, courts have treated cases such as these with increased sensitivity and nuance. “It’s repulsive and it’s morally repugnant,” she said of the outcome.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Shanquella Robinson's family continues to demand accountability for her death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.06.2023

Bloody Sunday commemorated on its 58th anniversary in Selma

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Little Rock Central students walk out to protest new education bill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

President Biden honors Black Vietnam veteran after 60-year delay

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Dallas reporter fired after calling mayor "Bruh" on Twitter

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

Congressman praises Beyoncé in emotional speech on House floor

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Tennessee lawmaker asks to bring back "hanging by tree"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

Ketanji Brown Jackson pens first Supreme Court majority opinion

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

Supreme Court takes up student loan forgiveness cases

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.27.2023

Massachusetts governor launches Black empowerment council

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.27.2023

Jennifer McClellan becomes first Black woman elected to Congress in Virginia

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Georgia lawmakers reintroduce police accountability reforms after Tyre Nichols' death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

California bill would allow cannabis catering at private events

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

White Mississippi officials vote for separate court system in majority-Black town

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Tyre Nichols' parents receive standing ovation during Biden's State of the Union address

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Politics
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Shanquella Robinson's family continues to demand accountability for her death

By Aqua Boogie
  /  03.06.2023

Bloody Sunday commemorated on its 58th anniversary in Selma

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  03.05.2023

Little Rock Central students walk out to protest new education bill

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.03.2023

President Biden honors Black Vietnam veteran after 60-year delay

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Dallas reporter fired after calling mayor "Bruh" on Twitter

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.03.2023

Congressman praises Beyoncé in emotional speech on House floor

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.02.2023

Tennessee lawmaker asks to bring back "hanging by tree"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023

Ketanji Brown Jackson pens first Supreme Court majority opinion

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

Supreme Court takes up student loan forgiveness cases

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.27.2023

Massachusetts governor launches Black empowerment council

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.27.2023

Jennifer McClellan becomes first Black woman elected to Congress in Virginia

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

Georgia lawmakers reintroduce police accountability reforms after Tyre Nichols' death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

California bill would allow cannabis catering at private events

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

White Mississippi officials vote for separate court system in majority-Black town

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Tyre Nichols' parents receive standing ovation during Biden's State of the Union address

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More