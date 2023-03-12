Ari Lennox has been holding out on releasing what is guaranteed to be a smash hit with none other than Missy Elliott. The music icon intentionally spilled the tea to fans while extending words of encouragement to Lennox on Twitter.

The Shea Butter Baby songstress came down hard on herself after experiencing technical difficulties during her show at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday (March 11). “Miami, I sincerely apologize for my heinous performance tonight. I can and will do better next time,” she tweeted. Clips circulating on social media show what appears to be a flawless vocal performance, and those who attended have expressed that they thoroughly enjoyed the show despite whatever blips may have taken place.

“You did an amazing job! You were good, just like in Orlando recently! Don’t be so hard on yourself! I’ll be at that next time show,” commented one person. Another fan wrote, “Head up, chest out, one that is dusted off. You got this, Ari. Life happens; just don’t hang on to it. You know what you heard, and wanting to always be better is not a bad thing. Shine on!”

Not long after she issued the apology, the Supa Dupa Fly artist chimed in with, “Don’t be hard on yourself! As [an] artist, of course you know when you maybe not [at] your best, but I’m sure what you think was not good, the crowd thought otherwise [and] enjoyed! Sending [a] hug.” In return, Lennox expressed gratitude for Elliott’s support. But the Grammy Award winner was not done dropping gems. In her final message to the singer, she wrote, “Hugs you! NOW, what I’m gonna do is tease yo fans with that record we did and show you how not to SIT ON THIS HIT! Removing any fear and doubt! It’s gonna go up.”

In 2021, Lennox scored her highest-charting hit with the Jermaine Dupri and Bryan-Michael Cox-produced record “Pressure.” The two men have been collaborators since the 1990s, when they, along with Elliott, were cranking out hit after hit. Last year, she dropped her second studio album with Age/Sex/Location, which features the popular track.