J. Cole can hardly contain his excitement for fans to hear Ari Lennox’s highly anticipated sophomore album. The North Carolina native shared a touching message that he received from his Dreamville artist as she counts down the days to the release date for the new project.

“I asked Ari what this new album means to her,” said Cole in a post shared on Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 31). “I needed to know cuz I f**k with it so heavy. What I hear is the highs, lows, joys, and pains of dating life in 2022. But her answer made it even deeper for me. Appreciate you @arilennox. Looking forward to the rest of the world hearing it.”

In the text, Lennox opened up about age/sex/location stemming from a very “transitional space” in her life. “Transitional space. Very vulnerable co-dependent and validation- seeking part of my life,” wrote the “Chicago Boy” crooner. “I remember the countless times I was kicked out of dating apps because they didn’t think I was really myself, it reminded me of those age/sex/location days where I actually wasn’t being myself in those chat rooms.”

On Tuesday (Aug. 30), the 31-year-old shared cover art for the forthcoming album and today (Aug. 31), she blessed fans with a single alongside fellow R&B superstar Summer Walker. In the conversation with Cole, Lennox added, “No more tip toeing. No more docile. Providing grace and compassion to myself. Blocking those that no longer serve me or just literally not responding. Blocking the resistance to heal. Allowing accountability and maturing. Allowing growth to happen. Allowing self worth and self love and inner work to happen. Allowing therapy. Allowing dating me to happen. Doing things I like to do whenever I want.” age/sex/location is set to release next Friday (Sept. 9).