Today (March 10), August Alsina unveils his fourth studio LP, Myself, a 10-track body of work led by “Lied To You” and the title track. Another single, “Weekdays,” features the New Orleans talent’s close compadres, Zu and Deeno, and takes listeners through the habits of a rockstar.

“I got them racks in on a Sunday, I get the pack in on a Monday, I gotta run it up on Tuesday ’cause on Wednesday I get another, and I wreck the whip on Thursday, but on Friday I get another, and I blow a bag on Saturday, ’cause on Sunday I know it’s comin’…”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Alsina gave fans some insight into the album’s personal content. “I’ve gone from a young boy to a man,” he said in an Instagram clip. “A man who’s wiser, smarter, stronger because of my experiences and adversities I’ve faced. And a man who’s more resilient.”

Myself follows 2020’s The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy, which contained 27 songs and additional features from Darrel Walls, Tink, Yo Gotti, Lil Wayne, and Juicy J. Following that album’s arrival, Alsina kept the masses fed with loose cuts and collaborations like “Hrs and Hrs (Remix)” with Muni Long, “Shake The World,” “Beautiful Way,” and “Entanglements,” a Rick Ross-assisted offering that was loosely based on his highly publicized relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Back in 2014, Alsina first made waves with the critically acclaimed Testimony. Including its deluxe edition, Testimony consisted 17 songs and notable contributions from the likes of Jeezy, Chris Brown, Pusha T, Fabolous, Yo Gotti, and Trinidad James. The project both peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned Alsina a platinum certification.

Press play on Myself below. If you missed it, you can check out August Alsina’s visual for his single of the same name here.