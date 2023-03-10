Photo: Cover art for August Alsina’s ‘Myself’ album
By Jon Powell
  /  03.10.2023

Today (March 10), August Alsina unveils his fourth studio LP, Myself, a 10-track body of work led by “Lied To You” and the title track. Another single, “Weekdays,” features the New Orleans talent’s close compadres, Zu and Deeno, and takes listeners through the habits of a rockstar.

“I got them racks in on a Sunday, I get the pack in on a Monday, I gotta run it up on Tuesday ’cause on Wednesday I get another, and I wreck the whip on Thursday, but on Friday I get another, and I blow a bag on Saturday, ’cause on Sunday I know it’s comin’…”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Alsina gave fans some insight into the album’s personal content. “I’ve gone from a young boy to a man,” he said in an Instagram clip. “A man who’s wiser, smarter, stronger because of my experiences and adversities I’ve faced. And a man who’s more resilient.”

Myself follows 2020’s The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy, which contained 27 songs and additional features from Darrel Walls, Tink, Yo Gotti, Lil Wayne, and Juicy J. Following that album’s arrival, Alsina kept the masses fed with loose cuts and collaborations like “Hrs and Hrs (Remix)” with Muni Long, “Shake The World,” “Beautiful Way,” and “Entanglements,” a Rick Ross-assisted offering that was loosely based on his highly publicized relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

Back in 2014, Alsina first made waves with the critically acclaimed Testimony. Including its deluxe edition, Testimony consisted 17 songs and notable contributions from the likes of Jeezy, Chris Brown, Pusha T, Fabolous, Yo Gotti, and Trinidad James. The project both peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and earned Alsina a platinum certification.

Press play on Myself below. If you missed it, you can check out August Alsina’s visual for his single of the same name here.

Blxst returns with new 'Just For Clarity 2' EP

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

6LACK drops off new "Talkback" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.10.2023

Dende takes listeners for a ride on new ''95 Civic' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

August Alsina unveils release date for 'Myself' album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones among Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Kali Uchis delivers new live performance of "Moonlight"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Macklemore returns with new album 'BEN'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

Mary J. Blige to celebrate hip hop's 50th birthday at 2023 Strength of A Woman Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Keke Palmer announces new film 'BIG BOSS' and its accompanying album

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Mary J. Blige reveals first copy of debut children's book "Mary Can!": "I almost want to cry"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Tour Tales | Bahja Rodriguez details confronting a Twitter troll with The OMG Girlz

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.07.2023

Coco Jones shares old clip of herself singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at an NFL game

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

The Weeknd brings the concert experience to all with new 'Live At SoFi Stadium' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023

Chris Rock jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith's "entanglement"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.06.2023

Lionel Richie announces "Sing A Song All Night Long Tour" with Earth, Wind & Fire

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.06.2023
