Last month, August Alsina returned to the music scene with his latest single, “Lied To You.” Over the weekend, the New Orleans-bred artist enhanced the release by sharing the official accompanying music video. The new clip is directed by MarkMark and puts the spotlight on a group of professional dancers who move to the song’s sensual instrumental. On the track, Alsina sings about overcoming life’s hurdles:

“If they tell you I stay with the bang gang, then they tellin’ the truth, if they tellin’ you some of the fame changed me, they tellin’ the truth/ If they tell you that I ain’t 100, n***a, then they lied to you, still got the mud on my shoes/ They just talkin’, I done been through it, where I’m from these n***as been shootin'”

Alsina’s last full-length release was 2020’s The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy, which boasted 27 tracks with additional features from Darrel Walls, Tink, Yo Gotti, Lil Wayne, and Juicy J. The album was also accompanied by a five-part docuseries titled “The Rise of August Alsina,” which gave fans an inside look into how he navigates his relationships, career, and battle with an autoimmune disease.

In a recent conversation, the “I Luv This S**t” singer provided an update on how he is feeling about the forthcomimg opportunities in his life. “I’m in the space in life where the possibilities are endless because, like I said, it’s like when you move beyond fear and you see what’s on the other side of it after you’re scared s**tless or whatever, there’s so many gifts on the other side of it,” he said. “Once you go through it and you realize, ‘Oh, okay, I’m still alive. I survived it. Now what?'”

Be sure to press play on August Alsina’s brand new “Lied To You” music video down below.