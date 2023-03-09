Photo: Joseph Okpako/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, January saw August Alsina blessing the masses with a couple of new singles, “Lied To You” and “Myself,” while also teasing a new full-length effort for his fans to enjoy. On Wednesday (March 8), the New Orleans crooner confirmed that his forthcoming album — also titled Myself — will be making landfall this Friday (March 10). In addition to providing the official artwork for the forthcoming project, fans can also check out a short trailer that seems to explain its meaning.

“I’ve gone from a young boy to a man,” he says in the clip. “A man who’s wiser, smarter, stronger because of my experiences and adversities I’ve faced. And a man who’s more resilient.”

Upon its arrival, Myself will follow The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy, a 27-song body of work with additional features from Darrel Walls, Tink, Yo Gotti, Lil Wayne, and Juicy J. Since then, Alsina has continued his momentum through loose cuts and collaborations like “Hrs and Hrs (Remix)” with Muni Long, “Shake The World,” “Beautiful Way,” and “Entanglements,” a Rick Ross-assisted offering that was loosely based on his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

In an interview with ET Online, Alsina opened up about his mental health and how he dealt with it during his appearance on the reality series “The Surreal Life.”

“The reality is that everybody is dealing with their own trauma and pain in whatever way, and we were going into filming,” he explained. “You’re also dealing with stuff back home, so it was kind of just a lot of pent-up emotions that everybody was carrying — myself included. It really was just, I think, a new space, new environment, new people, old emotion, pent-up emotion, new experience that brings new emotion, so it was just a lot of emotion flying around at times.”

Check out August Alsina‘s official announcement below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Morgan Freeman is creating a new Muhammad Ali TV series

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.09.2023

Dende takes listeners for a ride on new ''95 Civic' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Celebs defend Chris Rock's 'Selective Outrage' Netflix comedy special

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Cardi B denies wanting to remake 'B.A.P.S.' with Megan Thee Stallion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Blac Chyna's sobriety journey is about setting an example for her kids and embracing change

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones among Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Halle Bailey shares Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' poster on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Kali Uchis delivers new live performance of "Moonlight"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Mary J. Blige to celebrate hip hop's 50th birthday at 2023 Strength of A Woman Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Keke Palmer announces new film 'BIG BOSS' and its accompanying album

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Nick Cannon gets trolled by Kevin Hart in "Who's Having My Baby" sketch

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

REVOLT's "Black Girl Stuff" returns for second season

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Disneyland removes lyrics from racist movie from daily parade

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Halle Bailey joins star-studded list of Oscars presenters

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Dreamville reacts to 'Creed III's' box office success: "The stars aligned for us"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
August Alsina
Entertainment
R&B
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Morgan Freeman is creating a new Muhammad Ali TV series

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.09.2023

Dende takes listeners for a ride on new ''95 Civic' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.09.2023

Celebs defend Chris Rock's 'Selective Outrage' Netflix comedy special

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Cardi B denies wanting to remake 'B.A.P.S.' with Megan Thee Stallion

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.09.2023

Blac Chyna's sobriety journey is about setting an example for her kids and embracing change

By Tabie Germain
  /  03.09.2023

Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones among Rolling Stone's Future of Music showcase lineup

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.09.2023

Halle Bailey shares Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' poster on Instagram

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Kali Uchis delivers new live performance of "Moonlight"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.08.2023

Mary J. Blige to celebrate hip hop's 50th birthday at 2023 Strength of A Woman Festival

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Keke Palmer announces new film 'BIG BOSS' and its accompanying album

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.08.2023

Nick Cannon gets trolled by Kevin Hart in "Who's Having My Baby" sketch

By Jon Powell
  /  03.08.2023

REVOLT's "Black Girl Stuff" returns for second season

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Disneyland removes lyrics from racist movie from daily parade

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.07.2023

Halle Bailey joins star-studded list of Oscars presenters

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.07.2023

Dreamville reacts to 'Creed III's' box office success: "The stars aligned for us"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.07.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
View More