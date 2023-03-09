As previously reported by REVOLT, January saw August Alsina blessing the masses with a couple of new singles, “Lied To You” and “Myself,” while also teasing a new full-length effort for his fans to enjoy. On Wednesday (March 8), the New Orleans crooner confirmed that his forthcoming album — also titled Myself — will be making landfall this Friday (March 10). In addition to providing the official artwork for the forthcoming project, fans can also check out a short trailer that seems to explain its meaning.

“I’ve gone from a young boy to a man,” he says in the clip. “A man who’s wiser, smarter, stronger because of my experiences and adversities I’ve faced. And a man who’s more resilient.”

Upon its arrival, Myself will follow The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy, a 27-song body of work with additional features from Darrel Walls, Tink, Yo Gotti, Lil Wayne, and Juicy J. Since then, Alsina has continued his momentum through loose cuts and collaborations like “Hrs and Hrs (Remix)” with Muni Long, “Shake The World,” “Beautiful Way,” and “Entanglements,” a Rick Ross-assisted offering that was loosely based on his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith.

In an interview with ET Online, Alsina opened up about his mental health and how he dealt with it during his appearance on the reality series “The Surreal Life.”

“The reality is that everybody is dealing with their own trauma and pain in whatever way, and we were going into filming,” he explained. “You’re also dealing with stuff back home, so it was kind of just a lot of pent-up emotions that everybody was carrying — myself included. It really was just, I think, a new space, new environment, new people, old emotion, pent-up emotion, new experience that brings new emotion, so it was just a lot of emotion flying around at times.”

