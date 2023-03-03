Lizzo has been on a one-of-a-kind adventure as she headlines “The Special Tour.” While currently overseas, the Houston native has managed to keep fans back home somewhat involved by sharing moments from her performances on social media. During her latest stop, Milan, Lizzo revealed on Instagram that she stopped singing her “Special” number after she saw a sign from a fan in the crowd asking for a hug. Her response was to give precisely that.

“Last night [March 2], while singing ‘Special,’ I felt like someone in the crowd really needed to hear that message,” Lizzo captioned her IG post. “Then, later in the show, I saw a sign that said, ‘Can I have a hug?’ And I knew exactly who that message was for. Thank you, Milan.”

On Feb. 28, two nights prior, Lizzo appeared on stage in a nude and neon jumpsuit with a matching hat and boots while performing the German metal band Rammstein’s 1997 classic “Du Hast” in Berlin. Last Saturday (Feb. 25), the 34-year-old flutist posted another clip of herself backstage, going to the main stage. She wore a jumpsuit that was similar to her Milan outfit, but in red. She was singing along to one of her songs until she seemingly became startled by the louder voices of fans singing along too. “I love when y’all see me from backstage,” she wrote on IG.

Back in July 2022, Lizzo released her album Special, a well-received 12-track body of work that featured hits such as “Grrrls” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” On Feb. 9, Billboard Women of the Year honoree SZA joined Lizzo for a remixed version of the album’s title track. “The Special Tour” is set to continue through Europe and make its way to America before wrapping up on July 3 at the Luxexpo Open Air in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.