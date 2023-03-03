Photo: Francesco Prandoni / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

Lizzo has been on a one-of-a-kind adventure as she headlines “The Special Tour.” While currently overseas, the Houston native has managed to keep fans back home somewhat involved by sharing moments from her performances on social media. During her latest stop, Milan, Lizzo revealed on Instagram that she stopped singing her “Special” number after she saw a sign from a fan in the crowd asking for a hug. Her response was to give precisely that.

“Last night [March 2], while singing ‘Special,’ I felt like someone in the crowd really needed to hear that message,” Lizzo captioned her IG post. “Then, later in the show, I saw a sign that said, ‘Can I have a hug?’ And I knew exactly who that message was for. Thank you, Milan.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

On Feb. 28, two nights prior, Lizzo appeared on stage in a nude and neon jumpsuit with a matching hat and boots while performing the German metal band Rammstein’s 1997 classic “Du Hast” in Berlin. Last Saturday (Feb. 25), the 34-year-old flutist posted another clip of herself backstage, going to the main stage. She wore a jumpsuit that was similar to her Milan outfit, but in red. She was singing along to one of her songs until she seemingly became startled by the louder voices of fans singing along too. “I love when y’all see me from backstage,” she wrote on IG.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Back in July 2022, Lizzo released her album Special, a well-received 12-track body of work that featured hits such as “Grrrls” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).” On Feb. 9, Billboard Women of the Year honoree SZA joined Lizzo for a remixed version of the album’s title track. “The Special Tour” is set to continue through Europe and make its way to America before wrapping up on July 3 at the Luxexpo Open Air in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Conway The Machine joins Jae Skeese for new "Metallic 5's" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Unknown T recruits Knucks for "Right Hand"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Chiiild releases new 'Better Luck In The Next Life' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist announce release date for joint 'The Great Escape' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

NBA YoungBoy drops off new "Demon Party" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

EST Gee announces release date for 'MAD'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Nas, Wu-Tang Clan's "N.Y. State of Mind Tour" is going global

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

J.I. returns with new “Save You” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Wiz Khalifa announces "The Good Trip Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

BIA returns with new "SIXTEEN" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Nicki Minaj becomes "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" on new single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Masego officially unleashes self-titled 'Masego' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

J. Cole teams up with BTS' J-Hope for new "On The Street" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

slowthai is back with new album 'UGLY'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Kali Uchis delivers new album 'Red Moon In Venus'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Lizzo
Pop
R&B
Rap
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Conway The Machine joins Jae Skeese for new "Metallic 5's" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Unknown T recruits Knucks for "Right Hand"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Chiiild releases new 'Better Luck In The Next Life' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist announce release date for joint 'The Great Escape' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

NBA YoungBoy drops off new "Demon Party" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

EST Gee announces release date for 'MAD'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Nas, Wu-Tang Clan's "N.Y. State of Mind Tour" is going global

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

J.I. returns with new “Save You” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

Wiz Khalifa announces "The Good Trip Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.03.2023

BIA returns with new "SIXTEEN" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Nicki Minaj becomes "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" on new single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Masego officially unleashes self-titled 'Masego' album

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

J. Cole teams up with BTS' J-Hope for new "On The Street" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.03.2023

slowthai is back with new album 'UGLY'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023

Kali Uchis delivers new album 'Red Moon In Venus'

By Jon Powell
  /  03.03.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
Maconomics

It's never too early to get the bag | 'Maconomics'

In REVOLT’s season five premiere of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac shares some financial tips for ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.20.2023
News

LeBron James teams up with PlayStation for limited-edition PS5 console cover

“Had fun with this one, PlayStation,” James wrote on social media.
By Angel Saunders
  /  03.02.2023
View More