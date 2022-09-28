Photo: Getty
By Shanique Yates
  /  09.28.2022

The Notorious B.I.G. continues to inspire the next generation of talent. NBA superstar Zion Williamson recently opened up about how he turned to music by the late rapper for inspiration while grappling with his own challenges in this thing called life.

On Monday (Sept. 26), a noticeably smaller Williamson was approached by reporters during the New Orleans Pelicans Media Day about how he managed to go through such a huge transformation. “I’ve learned to appreciate this process,” he said. “I can never really put it into words with all the adversity and all the cons, but for me, The Notorious B.I.G. album, Ready To Die, that album lyrically, how he talked about [the] stress [of] what he was dealing with, just feeling the weight of the world on your shoulders and you feel like you’re standing alone. That album really helped me shift my mindset and just find true resolve in the game.”

Earlier this year, Williamson, who was the No. 1 pick for the Pelicans during the 2019 NBA Draft, signed a five-year $193 million deal to extend his time with the team. While the lucrative contract seems exciting, it did come with one stipulation – the North Carolina native is to maintain a certain weight throughout the course of the agreement. Per its terms, Williamson is to weigh in at less than 295 pounds for the length of the deal.

If he does not meet the conditions, the money in Williamson’s contract could potentially be reduced. Throughout the course of his career, the power forward has missed 44 games, all during his rookie season, due to significant lower body injuries. “I’m 22. I’ve been through a lot in the past year and some change,” Williamson continued during the media day. “Some things you didn’t wish happened, but from that album, you just learn that’s life.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
The Notorious B.I.G.
Zion Williamson

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
International News

South Africans call on Britain to return "stolen" diamond in Queen Elizabeth II’s sceptre

The diamond in Queen Elizabeth II’s sceptre is known as the Great Star of Africa ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.20.2022
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | Watching Alicia Keys taught D Smoke how to use songs to create moments

“Her show continually evolves,” D Smoke tells REVOLT in this installment of “Tour Tales.”
By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  09.20.2022
View More