Last year, August Alsina made his return to the music scene by dropping off singles like “Shake The World,” “Beautiful Way,” and most recently, “Lied To You.” Over the weekend, he continued his momentum with “Myself,” an empowering reintroduction anthem paired with a MarkMark-directed music video. Over a piano-heavy instrumental by Ayo Bleu, Tyler Javeon, and DJ Mango, the New Orleans-born artist sings about navigating the hardships in life:

“Allow me to introduce myself, I’m just a young n***a from the boot myself/ I’m livin’ but I done been through too much hell, ain’t no surprise that I never tried to shoot myself/ I stayed real and I ain’t tryna fool myself, navigated out the jungle, didn’t lose myself/ When I only had me, myself and I, do or die, I did and lived, been with the s**ts/ I ain’t have a f**k to give, busy hittin’ licks, I took some L’s, I took ’em well”

Alsina’s last full-length release was 2020’s The Product III: stateofEMERGEncy, which boasted 27 tracks with additional features from Darrel Walls, Tink, Yo Gotti, Lil Wayne, and Juicy J. The album was also accompanied by a five-part docuseries titled “The Rise of August Alsina,” which gave fans an inside look into his relationships, career, and battle with an autoimmune disease.

In his most recent Instagram post, the “I Luv This S**t” singer delved into what keeps him motivated. “Ran across a video that reminded me of why I do what I do,” he captioned a video of a child dancing and singing to his music. “That is to be a beacon of hope for future generations that come from where I come from. Feel overlooked, under-seen, isolated, lonely, and left out. God see’s, God hears, and God rewards patience, effort, and resilience eventually. Stay in the race y’all!”

Be sure to press play on August Alsina’s brand new “Myself” music video down below.