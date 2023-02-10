Photo: Prince Williams/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  02.10.2023

While it’s no surprise that Drake would be one of the high rollers of the 2023 Super Bowl, it’s still interesting to see what’s at stake. On Thursday (Feb. 9), the Toronto star took to social media to share a number of bets that he made for this weekend’s big event, which includes a whopping $700,000 wager in the hopes that the Kansas City Chiefs declare victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. If satisfied, Drake would collect more than $1.4 million for his efforts.

Two other bets show $50,000 deposits on quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as the game’s first touchdown scorers. A Mahomes score is worth $750,000, while JuJu would earn $500,000.

For those wondering what the method to the madness was in Drake’s decision-making, a short humorous caption from the OVO frontman made it clear that there wasn’t any. “My psychotic bets for Sunday are in… [Please] do not analyze the logic behind these bets, because there is none,” he said.

Drake’s penchant for gambling is certainly not new. As previously reported by REVOLT, he put $1 million on the Chiefs during their AFC playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals last month, winning about double the amount as a result. In December of 2022, the Young Money MC also placed a million-dollar bet on Argentina to win the World Cup. Unfortunately, he ended up losing due to the South American team, led by soccer icon and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi, winning during the overtime period, effectively voiding Drake’s hot ticket. At one point, he unloaded over $1 billion in cryptocurrency on a variety of sports and casino bets within a two-month period.

Check out Drake‘s betting chances for Super Bowl LVII, which goes down this Sunday (Feb. 12), below.

