On Saturday (Dec. 17), Drake placed a $1 million wager to win $2.75 million if Argentina won the World Cup. On Sunday (Dec. 18), Argentina won, but Drake still lost his bet.

How did he lose? Well, the Six God placed his bet in the 1×2 market, which isn’t valid if the game is won in overtime, according to Vulture. Of course, Lionel Messi did end up leading Argentina to their first World Cup win since 1986, but it took them extra time to do so.

In regulation, the match ended with France’s Kylian Mbappé tying the game at 3-3 as Argentina blew two leads, but the South American soccer club held on to win in a dramatic shootout, 4-2.

Drake has placed a $1,000,000 bet on Argentina to win the World Cup 🤯 If Lionel Messi can beat the Drake curse, he’s officially the GOAT 🐐😂 pic.twitter.com/8T4CG6djdY — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) December 18, 2022

This isn’t the first time Drake made a huge wager this year. Back in April, he placed a $200,000 bet on the Warriors to come out of the Western Conference. At the time, his wager had a 1-5 chance of winning. Following the Warriors’ victory over the Dallas Mavericks to advance to the NBA Finals, Drake turned his $200K into $1 million. In that same month, Drizzy lost $100,000 after the Duke Blue Devils lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four. However, Drake did win $1.4 million in February after placing $1.26 million in bets between three wagers for the Rams to win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Sports isn’t the only thing Drake bets on. As REVOLT reported, according to Casino, between January and November of this year, he has already gambled $1 billion; he has reportedly won more than $76 million.