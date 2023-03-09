Photo: Screenshot from Nafe Smallz’s “Groupie” video
By Jon Powell
  /  03.09.2023

Today (March 9), Nafe Smallz unveils his latest single “Groupie,” a Sean Murdz-produced offering that features assistance from Krept & Konan. As the Luton emcee continues his penchant for boastful raps and infectious harmonies, his South London counterparts join in with some melodic bars of their own.

“Groupie” also boasts a matching clip that comes courtesy of Capone and shows the artists living high-end lifestyles. While Nafe hangs out in a classic Mercedes-Benz with a bevy of beauties, Krept & Konan make their appearance in front of a large crowd at a takeaway.

Back in May of 2022, Smallz liberated his most recent body of work, Legacy, a 16-song offering with additional features from Young T & Bugsey, Lil Tjay, Unknown T, and D-Block Europe. Since then, he’s continued his momentum with quality cuts like “Sex On The Moon,” “Most Wanted” with ​wewantwraiths, “STARGAZING” with Young Cardi, and — just last month — “Hypnotised” with Tiny Boost.

Meanwhile, it’s been four years since Krept & Konan released their sophomore LP, Revenge Is Sweet, a 13-track album with features from Headie One, K-Trap, Stormzy, Wizkid, MoStack, D-Block Europe, the late Cadet, and more. The project peaked at No. 5 on the U.K. Albums chart and earned a silver certification. Following Revenge Is Sweet, Krept & Konan kept their fans fed with their No More Social Distancing EP, along with dope cuts and collaborations like “Greazy,” “Self-Obsessed” with Da Beatfreakz, “However Do You Want It” with Swarmz, “Trials and Tribulations” with Yungen, “Pisces” with Russ Millions, “Who Wanna” with K-Trap, and “Olé (We Are England)” with M1llionz, S1lva, and Morrisson, the last of which served as Britain’s anthem for UEFA EURO 2020. Earlier this year, they marked their official return with the Abra Cadabra-assisted “Dat Way” and its star-studded remix.

Press play on Nafe Smallz and Krept & Konan’s “Groupie” video below.

