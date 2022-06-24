Back in May, Nafe Smallz unveiled his latest project Legacy, a 16-song offering with contributions from Young T & Bugsey, Lil Tjay, Unknown T, and D-Block Europe. The full-length release was a moderate commercial success, topping the UK’s Official Hip Hop and R&B Albums chart following its first week of release. Yesterday (June 24), the Luton star decided to drop off a new visual from Legacy for “Moonlight,” a John Luther and SharkShiesty-produced effort that’s centered around Nafe’s relationship with drugs and women:

“Rollin’ it all up, I just been soarin’ like a dove, I double up your cup, popped a hunnid bottles in this club, I told her it’s all us, but since she just callin’ me to fuck, out here high on the tour bus, got me thinkin’ ’bout your touch, I got no trust in me, nah, I can barely even trust myself when them drugs hit me, when I’m high, don’t want nobody else, fallin’ from the sky and you the angel in my eye, don’t let me fall to my demise…”

Directed by Craig Capone & Young Kye, the accompanying clip mixes between shots of Nafe Smallz and his love interest in separate residences. At some point, the two connect to spend time with each other in different locations throughout.

Legacy follows the 2021 EP Overnight, which came with two songs to hold fans over between projects. Prior to that, he teamed up with fellow trapwave peer M Huncho for DNA, which consisted of 13 tracks and assists from Young Adz and Yxng Bane. DNA peaked at number two on the aforementioned chart — it also earned the British artists a top ten placement on the Official Albums chart.

Press play on Nafe Smallz‘s “Moonlight” visual below. For those who missed it, you can enjoy Legacy here.