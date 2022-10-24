Back in May, Nafe Smallz liberated his latest body of work Legacy, a 16-song offering with additional features from Young T & Bugsey, Lil Tjay, Unknown T, and D-Block Europe. Last week, the Luton emcee decided to keep his momentum going with a brand new single titled “Sex On The Moon,” a King Wizard and Sean Murdz-produced offering that’s centered around the rapper’s travels with women:

“We goin’ up, it’s a hell of a night, yeah, I’m trippin’ on s**t fallin’ out of the sky, we’ll take a trip wherever you like, galaxy, moons, I’m takin’ you sky high, she been livin’ like there’s only one life, private flights somewhere there with sunshine, private pilot, I be flyin’ sometime, told ’em, ‘Fly me where there’s more sunshine,’ ah, where the grass is greener, in the club with sativa, gettin’ high with latinas, still I’m lightin’ this reefer, she was high when I seen her…”

“Sex On The Moon” also boasts a matching visual that Smallz created alongside TNT Productions. Viewers can watch the “In The Zone” artist spending time with his love interests in different parts of the world, including in the middle of Paris and an unknown tropical destination.

In addition to his own work, Smallz also contributed to wewantwraiths’ August mixtape HeartBrokeChild, delivering a hard-hitting verse on the Sean Murdz-produced “Most Wanted”:

“I’m too much a influence, runnin’ thru’ influencers and dividends, that’s a .40 on bro and he militant, with this money, you better be diligent, had the strip like it’s high and we’re sellin’ stones, now I’m cookin’ the crack, it’s already sold, had a zip in the pack, it’s already smoked, he don’t aim with the wap, he just let it go, what’s the price on it?”

Press play on Nafe Smallz‘s video for “Sex On The Moon” below.