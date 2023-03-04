On Saturday’s (March 4) episode of “Drink Champs,” N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN sat down with Capone, Supa Cindy and the Smoke Champs family to chop it up about the Super Bowl, Grammy Awards, Pharrell becoming Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director, and much more.

Kicking the episode off, the hosts discussed the 57th Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. In the second half, the Chiefs outscored the Eagles with three touchdowns to the their one touchdown and one field goal. After a long musical hiatus, Rihanna returned to the stage for the halftime show presented by Apple Music, which was viewed by hundreds of millions of people across the world. After the icon showed off her baby bump during her set, the singer’s reps confirmed she would be welcoming her second child with A$AP Rocky soon.

Next up, N.O.R.E. and Capone gave their take on the 65th Grammy Awards, where Scarface contributed to a celebratory performance for hip hop’s 50th anniversary. Willie D, who served as a member of Geto Boys, felt left out after the music legend performed their hit record “Mind Playing Tricks On Me,” leading to a bit of disagreement amongst the group.

As mentioned, special guest and 99 JAMZ co-host Supa Cindy also made a cameo on this week’s episode, discussing her relationship with Trick Daddy and the current state of the culture. Rounding things off, EFN and N.O.R.E. took a trip down memory lane, reflecting on some of their earlier moments and sharing an untold story about Mobb Deep’s Prodigy, among other topics.

REVOLT compiled a list of nine facts we learned from the latest “Drink Champs” interview. Check them out below and watch the full episode here.

1. On the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVII

It was a late field goal after a holding penalty that ultimately decided Super Bowl LVII in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs, 38-35, against the Philadelphia Eagles. After completing 21 of 27 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns, Patrick Mahomes was voted the game’s MVP. Although he’s a die-hard New York Giants supporter, N.O.R.E. joked about how infuriating some Philly fans can be.

“I wanted to make sure that Philly knows: Y’all are the most annoying fans in the world. So I’ma be honest, I didn’t vote for the Chiefs. I voted against the Eagles because I’m a Giants fan and a Jets fan, and it would not let me vote for them. When they lost, I liked it.”

Among several highlights of that night, Rihanna performed during the game’s halftime show and revealed she has another baby on the way with “Drink Champs” alumni A$AP Rocky. “They don’t call him A$AP for nothing. He busted right in there again,” N.O.R.E. added.

2. On Willie D confronting Scarface about being left out of the Grammys’ hip hop tribute

On a recent episode of the Geto Boys’ podcast, “Geto Boys Reloaded,” Willie D confronted Scarface about being left out of the “Hip-Hop 50” performance that took place during the 2023 Grammy Awards. Willie D was completely absent during Scarface’s performance of Geto Boys’ 1991 hit, “Mind Playing Tricks On Me.” Regarding what went down that night, Capone chimed in and gave his two cents on the situation.

“Willie D said the most important thing. He said, ‘You have enough hits to do your record.’ If they hired him to do a Scarface record, he would’ve done a Scarface record. So it’s actually a Geto Boys tribute,” shared Capone. “It was a Geto Boys tribute. He could’ve done any other record. Scarface rightfully holds his own as 50 years of hip hop, as well as the Geto Boys.”

3. Supa Cindy on her “Famous & Uncensored” podcast with Trick Daddy

Since its inception in 2017, Trick Daddy‘s podcast, “Famous & Uncensored,” chronicled the lifestyle of his hometown, Miami-Dade County, Florida. Aided by Supa Cindy, the pair hosts conversations with interesting people across the worlds of hip hop, sports, and beyond, discussing anything from music to sex — much like the name hints. Although their podcast has since dissolved, N.O.R.E. and Cindy reflected on their favorite moments with the rapper.

“This is my friend, he’s admitted it to me many times. Has he ever just smoked a woolie in front of you?” N.O.R.E. asked her. She replied, “Will he get in trouble if I say yes? Yes.”

4. On Megan Fox reportedly following Eminem after MGK breakup rumors

According to Megan Fox’s Instagram, she may have ended her engagement to rapper Machine Gun Kelly following cheating rumors. In February, she shared a video of a letter being burned with a cryptic caption that borrowed from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me”: “You can taste the dishonesty/It’s all over your breath.” Not only did Fox reportedly follow Eminem on Instagram, but she also deleted all of the images of MGK from her account before completely wiping it.

“But they drank each other’s blood. You ain’t supposed to break up after drinking each other’s blood,” N.O.R.E. wittingly stated. Elsewhere, Capone asked if the Detroit MC would drink Fox’s blood to get back at his longtime enemy, to which EFN responded, “No, Eminem ain’t gonna do that s**t, bro!”

5. On Cuban Link and Fat Joe beefing over snitch allegations

In 2021, Cuban Link made serious accusations against Fat Joe, saying that his fellow Terror Squad member allegedly snitched on several gang members. Link’s Instagram post read, “Fat joe exposed on snitching charges,” which Joe later denied. Unfortunately, their feud dates back to 2001 when Link was cut in the face while attempting to stop a confrontation between Fat Joe and Sunkiss. Their beef doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon, according to EFN.

“We would love for them to make it clear. We tried early on; Joe looked at me with a side-eye when I said some s**t,” explained EFN. N.O.R.E. interjected, “I looked at Remy Ma and said, ‘I still have dreams of the whole Terror Squad coming together,’ and she literally laughed at me so hard that we edited it out.”

6. On Keith Murray feeling slighted by N.O.R.E. at the Rock The Bells Festival

According to an interview that Keith Murray gave to “The Art of Dialogue,” he felt snubbed by N.O.R.E. during 2022’s Rock The Bells Festival. He shared that a member of Noreaga’s crew allegedly made a big issue regarding the fact that Murray wasn’t a part of the group when they picked up their credentials. In light of the situation, he pointed out that he was reluctant to accept an opportunity to appear on “Drink Champs” afterward.

Taking into consideration Murray’s mental health and struggle with substance addiction over the years, N.O.R.E. shared that he would extend the invite as long as it doesn’t come at the cost of losing another hip hop legend. “We love Keith Murray, but let’s also be upfront. We’re concerned. His mental health doesn’t seem that we can put him in this environment, and smoke and drink. Now if he can, we gon’ do it.”

7. Capone on possibly joining the cast of “Love & Hip Hop”

N.O.R.E. joined season four of “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” back in 2021, highlighting his lifestyle alongside the likes of Trina, Sukihana, Ace Hood, and several others. As revealed later in the interview, Capone also had the opportunity to appear on the series, but he just wasn’t comfortable at the time.

“At the end of the day, I gotta see how that moves first. It took for me to shoot with [N.O.R.E.] and see things to be like, ‘Okay, boom. I can move this way or I can do this.’ I didn’t have that before,” Capone explained. “I met producers and I met people, but I didn’t have no reference.”

8. On Pharrell being announced as Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director

Celebrating Valentine’s Day, Louis Vuitton announced Pharrell Williams as its new men’s creative director. The announcement came 14 months after the untimely death of Virgil Abloh in November 2021. Up until now, the company ran without a dedicated director, instead choosing to honor Abloh via its various capsule collections. With much excitement around the announcement, the designer label shared that Pharrell’s first collection will debut during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris this June.

“I called him after the announcement was made and he was like, ‘Aw s**t.’ P, wherever you at, I was not calling you for Louis Vuitton,” N.O.R.E. stated. “I want to go in and I want to get one record for the summer: N.O.R.E. and Pharrell. Who’s paying for it? I’m paying for the studio session, paying for everything. I want to fully, 1 million percent, 100 percent own this record and give it to my kids the same way.”

9. On a time when Mobb Deep’s Prodigy hit the stage solo

Wrapping up the conversation, N.O.R.E. reminisced back to a time when he had to perform at a venue with Prodigy. He revealed that instead of rapping alongside fellow Mobb Deep member Havoc, the late rapper rocked the stage solo without a DJ. Unfortunately though, it wasn’t met with a positive response, and fans in the crowd later allegedly began throwing popcorn at him.

“They threw popcorn at Prodigy — and let’s be clear, I apologize because I do not want to talk about a person that passed away. He was going off a DAT, so when he kept saying stop, there was no one there to stop it,” N.O.R.E. recalled. “The people, I swear to God, they threw popcorn. I didn’t know popcorn could fly and it hit him. Remember what I did? After the popcorn hit him, I said, ‘I’m giving the promoter back his money.’ I said, ‘Take your money back. I’m out.’”