Today (March 3), Kali Uchis returns with her third studio LP, Red Moon In Vegas, a 15-song offering with additional features from Omar Apollo, Don Toliver, and Summer Walker. The project was led by the singles “I Wish You Roses” and “Moonlight.”

Prior to the new album’s arrival, Uchis shared a statement via press release explaining the meaning behind the title.

“Love is the message,” she began. “Red Moon in Venus is a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus. The moon and Venus work together to make key aspects of love and domestic life work well.”

She continued, “This body of work represents all levels of love—releasing people with love, drawing love into your life and self-love. It’s believed by many astrologers that the blood moon can send your emotions into a spin, and that’s what I felt represented this body of work best.”

Red Moon In Venus follows the sophomore release Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), which translates to Without Fear (of Love and Other Demons). Including the deluxe version, that project — which marked Uchis’ first Spanish album — contained 13 soulful cuts and appearances from PARTYNEXTDOOR, Jowell & Randy, Jhay Cortez, SZA, and DMV peer Rico Nasty. Sin Miedo peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart. Since then, she liberated an acoustic EP and well-received cuts like “Si Una Vez,” “If It’s To Be,” “Another day in America,” “Desafinado,” “NO HAY LEY,” and “La Única.” Uchis also contributed to songs like Amaarae and Moliy’s “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY (Remix)” and ​Mura Masa, Pa Salieu, and Skillibeng’s “​blessing me (remix).”

Press play on Kali Uchis’ Red Moon In Venus below. If you missed it, you can also check out her tour dates in support of the album here.