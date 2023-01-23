On March 3, Kali Uchis will officially unveil her highly anticipated Red Moon In Venus album. So far, fans have been able to indulge in two singles, “NO HAY LEY” and “I Wish You Roses.” Today (Jan. 23), the Virgina-born songstress announced she will be heading out on a tour this spring produced by Live Nation. The journey kicks off on April 24 in Austin and will make its way through major cities like New York, Las Vegas, Toronto, and more before coming to a close in Phoenix on May 30.

“Love is the message,” Uchis said about the forthcoming album via press release. “Red Moon In Venus is a timeless, burning expression of desire, heartbreak, faith, and honesty, reflecting the divine femininity of the moon and Venus. The moon and Venus work together to make key aspects of love and domestic life work well. This body of work represents all levels of love — releasing people with love, drawing love into your life and self-love.”

The “Melting” singer’s last body of work was 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) LP, a Spanish album that contained 13 songs and additional features from PARTYNEXTDOOR, Rico Nasty, Jowell & Randy, and Jhay Cortez. Months afterward, she released the deluxe upgrade, complete with a new assist from SZA on the fan-favorite “fue mejor” track.

Be sure to check out the full list of dates for Kali Uchis’ forthcoming “Red Moon In Venus Tour.” Tickets go on sale on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. at kaliuchis.com.

April 25—Austin, TX

April 26—Houston, TX

April 27—Irving, TX

April 30—Miami, FL

May 1—Orlando, FL

May 2—Atlanta, GA

May 4—New York, NY

May 7—Philadelphia, PA

May 9—Washington, D.C.

May 10—Boston, MA

May 12—Toronto, ON

May 14— Detroit, MI

May 16—Chicago, IL

May 18—Denver, CO

May 21—Portland, OR

May 23—Vancouver, BC

May 24—Seattle, WA

May 26—San Francisco, CA

May 28—Las Vegas, NV

May 30—Phoenix, AZ