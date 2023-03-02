On Wednesday (March 1), NoCap unveiled a new single titled “40 Some Flow’s,” a Jambo-produced offering that takes listeners through the Alabama star’s rollercoaster lifestyle.

“Only time I tell a lie is to protect who I love, baby, f**k them other n**gas, they ain’t nothin’ like us, said I’m cruisin’ the highway, cup of lean in this GM4, money brought every problem I had, but I’m still gettin’ dough, alone in Miami, right now I’m on the 40-somethin’ floor, rappers can’t keep up, they tryin’, but I got 40-somethin’ flows, come from a place where we be dyin’ for nothin’, beautiful truth, but the lies are ugly…”

Directed by Herve Mompoint, the accompanying clip for “40 Some Flow’s” shows NoCap on his old stomping grounds with the locals. He can also be spotted with stacks of money in an apple red Aston Martin.

Back in 2022, NoCap delivered his breakthrough album Mr. Crawford, a 21-song body of work with additional features from Kodak Black, Internet Money, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. Before the year came to an end, he blessed his fans with The Main Bird, a seven-track EP with a couple of assists from Rob49 and Rylo Rodriguez. Given “40 Some Flow’s” and other recent drops like “Deadicated” and “Head Doctor,” its likely that a full-length follow-up isn’t too far into the distance.

In an interview with XPERIMENT TV (above), NoCap opened up about growing up in Mobile and misconceptions about his hometown.

“Mobile more like the city, you get what I’m saying?” He stated. “When people think Alabama, they think of farms and s**t like that. Like, Mobile really the city. It’s small, but it go down there like anywhere else. It’s the same old s**t going on.”

Press play on NoCap‘s “40 More Flow’s” music video below.