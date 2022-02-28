NoCap continues to deliver heartfelt, emotionally charged tunes for his fans to enjoy. Last week, the Alabama talent unveiled his new single “I’ll Be Here,” which sees him rapping about sticking to his guns when it comes to his music, the streets, and more:

“They telling me to make some club music, nah, bitch, I’m a popstar, drug user, them niggas broke, ’cause they too focused on what I’m doing, I got rich, still tote this banger, I’m a good influence, these rap niggas be click hopping, I’m already here, way before I had power, I had a fifty on that clip, make sure that it’s on me, ’cause we might die if we ain’t strapped, I fuck with Nick Saban, but I put ‘Bama on the map…”

Directed by NardyMarley and BMB Films comes a matching visual for “I’ll Be Here” that sees NoCap in front of what looks like a gas station convenience store at night. Throughout, he shows off his high-end threads, blinding jewelry, and his bright green Lamborghini truck.

It’s been a couple of years since NoCap dropped off his last full-length effort Steel Human, which came with 16 tracks and additional appearances from DaBaby, Boosie Badazz, Lil Uzi Vert, and Jacquees. Since then, he’s continued to flame the proverbial flames with top tier singles like “So Lost/No Promises,” “Mistake,” “Drown In My Styrofoam,” “I Can’t,” “Vaccine,” “On Purpose,” “200 Or Better,” and “Flaws” — these songs may or may not appear on NoCap’s long-awaited project Mr. Crawford. Outside of his own work, the self-proclaimed Backend Child has also collaborated alongside the likes of Lil Skies, Yung Bleu, Shy Glizzy, $tupid Young, and No Savage.

Press play on NoCap‘s “I’ll Be Here” video below. Hopefully, we’ll be receiving more information on his aforementioned album soon.