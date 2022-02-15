Now that the NFL has welcomed its arms to hip hop performers at their Pepsi Halftime Show, Boosie has an idea for next year’s Super Bowl. In a recent tweet, the rapper called for the Super Bowl to be in New Orleans, and he suggested some names of Louisiana artists who he believes would put on a great performance at halftime.

“BRING THE SUPERBOWL TO NEW ORLEANS #HalfTimeShow,” he tweeted. As for his thoughts on the halftime show’s headliners, he mentioned Birdman, Lil Wayne, NBA Youngboy, Webbie, Kevin Gates, pop star Brittney Spears and of course, himself.

Boosie’s comments come in the wake of Sunday’s groundbreaking halftime show at SoFi Stadium on Sunday (Feb. 13). The event was the first of its kind as it welcomed rap artists to center stage. With performances from Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre and special guest 50 Cent, hip hop fans lost their cool, but there were moments where they questioned the NFL’s stance on certain decisions.

Fans, for example, wondered whether Super Bowl organizers would have an issue with Eminem kneeling in support of Colin Kaepernick. They were also curious to know if the NFL was behind Lamar’s alleged omission of the words “and we hate po-po” from his song “Alright.” In a recent interview with TMZ, Dr.Dre addressed those inquiries.

“Em taking the knee, that was Em doing that on his own, and there was no problem with that,” he explained. As for Lamar’s set, he noted that organizers were instead concerned with the lyrics from “m.A.A.d city,” where he raps, “If Pirus and Crips all got along.”

“They had a problem with that, so we had to take that out. No big deal, we get it,” Dre continued. “But, all in all, everybody came in, we were professional, everybody was on time. Everybody felt the magnitude of what this thing was, and what we were going to be able to accomplish. It was a fantastic experience.”

See Boosie’s tweet below.