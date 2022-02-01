It’s been a couple of years since Rylo Rodriguez delivered his debut LP G.I.H.F. (or Goat In Human Form), which came with 17 tracks and additional features from Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, Lil Baby, Jackboy, and Yo Gotti. Since then, the Alabama star has released a few loose singles — “No Apologies,” “Murder” with Nardo Wick, and “Pallbearers” — and provided his special brand of bars on songs like Fredo Bang’s “Who,” OMB Peezy’s “Dope Boy,” MadMarcc’s “Right or Wrong,” Kodak Black’s “Amber Rolls,” EST Gee’s “5500 Degrees,” Millie Go Lightly’s “Jealousy,” and Lil Jairmy’s “Codeine Dreams.”

This past weekend, Rylo returned to album mode, starting off his new campaign with “Set Me Free,” an Al Geno-produced effort that sees him keeping things brutally honest about a faltered relationship, among other things:

“Tell me that you love me, I’ll tell you that I love you, we both know that ain’t true, no one can tell me ’bout you but God switched, my bitch had left me ’bout a spiritual reason, she ain’t feel the same but we both know that ain’t true, I’d be lying if I said that shit didn’t hurt me, mama can’t make me do nothing, no, that bitch ain’t birth me, long live my dawg Big Jon, he died off fake Perkies, promoters know wе won’t perform, tell the sеcurity, ‘Don’t search me’…”

Produced by NardyMarley and Rap Game Spyke Lee, the accompanying clip for “Set Me Free” begins with a shot of Rylo performing the track from a deck with a microphone. Elsewhere, he stands on a basketball court with a brightly colored Corvette behind him.

Press play on Rylo Rodriguez‘s “Set Me Free” below. As seen in a now-deleted IG live clip from Lil Baby, Rylo‘s forthcoming album — said to be titled Been One — will be making landfall soon.