Back in April, NoCap blessed the masses with his long-awaited debut LP Mr. Crawford, which contained 21 tracks and additional features from Kodak Black, Internet Money, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The album made an impact on the Billboard 200, peaking at the number eight position with 29,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release. Since Mr. Crawford made landfall, NoCap has continued his momentum with quality loose drops like “Dehydrated Love,” “Time Will Tell,” and “Nothing’s Changing.” He’s also contributed to the well-received Never Broke Again compilation Green Flag Activity, appearing alongside Big B on the Bway Yungy-produced “Two Hunnid.”

Earlier this week (Aug. 15), NoCap unveiled a new single titled “Need Someone To Love,” an emotionally charged number that sees the Alabama star pouring his heart out about street life, his vices, and much more:

“They think that I’m okay, it ain’t what it seem, ’cause I’m still grindin’ and chasin’ my dreams, my mama need me, I can tell by how she hug her baby, f**k is a friend? If I’ve been feelin’ f**k my brother, lately, clutchin’ my pistol in that Lamb’ as I’m backin’ out, d**k on that switch, I rock Chanel, I keep my hammer cocked, these Percocets like steroids, they got me stayin’ strong, and, I been rockin’ Palm Angels because I’m hands-on, Speezy with me, we reminiscin’ through jail calls…”

“Need Someone To Love” is also accompanied by a matching video courtesy of Teo Shot This. Keeping things simple and to the point, the clip shows NoCap creating music in the studio, performing in front of his Lamborghini SUV, and riding through the streets at night. Press play on NoCap‘s “Need Someone To Love” and — for those that missed it — a full stream of Mr. Crawford below.