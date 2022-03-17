Big news for fans of NoCap — next month, he’ll be releasing his net project Mr. Crawford, which will consist of 21 tracks, including “Vaccine” and “I’ll Be Here.” Yesterday (Mar. 16), he added to that with a new single titled “Shackles to Diamonds,” which sees production from Al Geno and (as he’s known to do) sees the Alabama talent pouring his heart out about his current life:

“Your baby bang red like Santa Claus ’cause he ain’t used to gettin’ up for Christmas, I went to sleep broke so many times, now it’s fifty racks in my pillow, I took every drug just to deal with it, but I’m still missin’ my nigga, sit at the house while I’m rollin’ loud, probably’ll take a hundred guns to Coachella, bet shawty come back when I cheat ’cause shе know the next nigga ain’t realеr, how you gon’ come around, tryna seek fame, and I still can’t hide these tears…”

Courtesy of David Janoff, the accompanying clip for “Shackles to Diamonds” sees NoCap in what’s presumed to be his city at nighttime, dressed to the nines while delivering his lyrics both by the water and at a nearby condo. Add in a scene in front of some static noise and you have a video that keeps the attention on the artist and the music.

Upon it’s eventual release, Mr. Crawford will follow 2020’s Steel Human, which came with of 16 cuts and collaborations alongside DaBaby, Boosie Badazz, Lil Uzi Vert, and Jacquees. Since then, he’s unleashed a never-ending stream of loose cuts, including “Hold Back The River” with Clever, “Mistake,” “Drown In My Styrofoam,” “I Can’t,” “Free Draco,” “Pain Show,” “Dismiss You,” “Time Speed,” “Flaws,” “”Fortune Teller,” and “200 Or Better.”

Press play on NoCap‘s video for “Shackles to Diamonds” below. Mr. Crawford makes landfall Apr. 29.