Yesterday (Dec. 14), NoCap took it to Instagram to share the tracklist for his up-and-coming project The Main Bird, which is scheduled to drop this Friday (Dec. 16).

The project will include seven tracks and features from only Rob49 and Rylo Rodriguez. The 24-year-old rapper said, initially, more songs was the EP, but because of clearance issues, he reduced the total. No Cap explained his decision to cut the project short in a caption under the photo of the tracklist.

“I had 16 songs on this tape for y’all, but s**t changed due to samples [I] didn’t have enough time to clear,” said the Backend Child. “KnowCap the album [is] coming soon. TMB [The Main Bird]will hold y’all down until then. Two more days in the bird’s nest, then we’re flying.”

It’s unclear when he plans to drop his second studio album, but after an EP and five mixtapes, the Alabama lyricist finally made his debut in April with Mr. Crawford. The 21-track project, which featured NBA YoungBoy and Kodak Black, debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 with 29,000 album-equivalent units earned in its first week.

Mr. Crawford followed Cap’s 2020 effort, Steel Human, which consisted of 16 tracks and features from DaBaby, Boosie Badazz, Lil Uzi Vert, and Jacquees. Since then, he’s released an onslaught of bangers including “Hold Back The River” with Clever, “Mistake,” “Drown In My Styrofoam,” “I Can’t,” “Free Draco,” “Pain Show,” “Dismiss You,” “Time Speed,” “Flaws,” “Fortune Teller,” and “200 Or Better.”

Friday’s release of The Main Bird will be the first time fans hear a collaboration between No Cap and Rylo since the two Alabama natives joined forces on “Dead Faces” in 2019. Before the rappers signed their respective rap deals, they planned on dropping the sequel to their joint mixtape, Rogerville, but because of label discrepancies, they put it on hold. Although NoCap has promised to do another mixtape with Rodriguez later down the line, fans can enjoy The Main Bird this Friday.