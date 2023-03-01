Tink is taking her soulful voice on the road. Yesterday (Feb. 28), the 27-year-old Chicago native announced her “Thanks 4 Everything” tour on social media, informing fans to “get ready.” According to the tour poster, Tink is set to begin her musical journey on March 30 in Berkeley, California and wrap up in her hometown of Chicago, Illinois on April 23.

“Thanks 4 Everything… tour,” Tink captioned her Instagram post. “Real ones. Get ready!!! I’m coming to say thank you [for] everything. Since day one. Presale [tickets]: Thursday, 3/2 at 9 am CT.” She ended her caption by asking fans, “Which city will I see you in?”

Tink’s new tour title is a homage to her Valentine’s Day special release album ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’ and it’s same-titled intro. In the opening visual, the R&B star was posed in a squatted position as she held onto a pulled bow and arrow while wearing an all-black latex outfit and wavy hair down her back. As her voice played in the background, Tink said, “Thank you for the disappointment. Thank you for [the] betrayal. The lies. The deceit. You showed me that I could never trust no one, so thank you. Thank you. Thanks for showing me that I could survive. I could thrive… without you. Thanks for nothing.”

“[Toxic]” is amongst the songs listed on Tink’s latest album. The track’s accompanying video was directed by Josh Jones and drew inspiration from the musical Chicago. “[‘Toxic’] is the song that puts me in that mode every day,” Tink said via press release. “I love to see the girls pop their s**t, and this is me setting the tone for the year. The video was inspired by the patterns we all see in different relationships, those toxic cycles.”

Last year, Tink released her Pillow Talk album. It was a body of work comprised of 16 tracks and featured artists such as Fabolous, Toosii, 2 Chainz, Russ, Layton Greene, Muni Long, and G Herbo.