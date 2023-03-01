Photo: Tibrina Hobson / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023

Tink is taking her soulful voice on the road. Yesterday (Feb. 28), the 27-year-old Chicago native announced her “Thanks 4 Everything” tour on social media, informing fans to “get ready.” According to the tour poster, Tink is set to begin her musical journey on March 30 in Berkeley, California and wrap up in her hometown of Chicago, Illinois on April 23.

“Thanks 4 Everything… tour,” Tink captioned her Instagram post. “Real ones. Get ready!!! I’m coming to say thank you [for] everything. Since day one. Presale [tickets]: Thursday, 3/2 at 9 am CT.” She ended her caption by asking fans, “Which city will I see you in?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TINK ✍🏾 (@official__tink)

Tink’s new tour title is a homage to her Valentine’s Day special release album ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’ and it’s same-titled intro. In the opening visual, the R&B star was posed in a squatted position as she held onto a pulled bow and arrow while wearing an all-black latex outfit and wavy hair down her back. As her voice played in the background, Tink said, “Thank you for the disappointment. Thank you for [the] betrayal. The lies. The deceit. You showed me that I could never trust no one, so thank you. Thank you. Thanks for showing me that I could survive. I could thrive… without you. Thanks for nothing.”

“[Toxic]” is amongst the songs listed on Tink’s latest album. The track’s accompanying video was directed by Josh Jones and drew inspiration from the musical Chicago. “[‘Toxic’] is the song that puts me in that mode every day,” Tink said via press release. “I love to see the girls pop their s**t, and this is me setting the tone for the year. The video was inspired by the patterns we all see in different relationships, those toxic cycles.”

Last year, Tink released her Pillow Talk album. It was a body of work comprised of 16 tracks and featured artists such as Fabolous, Toosii, 2 Chainz, Russ, Layton Greene, Muni Long, and G Herbo.

How Jozzy's 'Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas' builds on the legendary sound birthed by Mary J. Blige's 'What's The 411?'

By Gregory Dale
  /  03.01.2023

Daniel Caesar announces release date for upcoming album

By Jon Powell
  /  03.01.2023

Omarion addresses catfish victim on "Dr. Phil"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

Phabo sings about "Out Of Touch" lovers in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Chlöe Bailey announces "The In Pieces Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

J. Cole announces Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy will co-headline 2023 Dreamville Festival

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Damson Idris reveals awkward Rihanna encounter: "I was like, 'This is my moment'"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Babyface and Ari Lennox put on a show in new "Liquor" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards promo clip features SZA and Quinta Brunson

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Missy Elliott and Timbaland tease an official reunion

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

SZA's 'SOS' tops the Billboard 200 for 10th week

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Grannies go viral for recreating Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

Jozzy proves R&B is alive and well on Love Records debut, 'Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas'

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.27.2023

Mariah The Scientist joins A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for new "Secrets (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Coco Jones eyes summertime for debut album release: "I'm working on it"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023
