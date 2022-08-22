Over the weekend, Tink shared her brand new Pillow Talk album, a 16-song body of work that boasts appearances from Fabolous, Toosii, 2 Chainz, Russ, Layton Greene, Muni Long, and G Herbo. The project was preceded by well-received singles like “Goofy” and “Cater” featuring 2 Chainz. The latter track takes inspiration from Destiny’s Child’s Destiny Fulfilled hit “Cater 2 U” as Tink sings about wanting to fulfill all of her man’s desires:

You’ve been on your grind and the way you shine, I’m fallin’ in love, swallow my pride/ No one alive is gonna separate us, sit it on your lap, I massage your back anytime you had a long day/ You’re about your check and I show respect ’cause I know you count it five ways, just wanna put my arms around him (Oh)/ Life would be purposeless without him

I’ma kiss your neck and I’m at my best when I got you standing right here/ Cook you a meal and I washеd your clothes just to show you I care/ I’ma cater to you, you’rе the man of my dreams, I wanna fulfill all your needs/ Oh, yeah, let me cater to you, I admire your hustle, stay in your duffle

Pillow Talk follows Tink’s 2021 album, Heat of the Moment, which was equipped with 14 tracks and features from Jeremih, Davido, Yung Bleu, and Kodak Black. Preceding the full release was her Yung Bleu-assisted single “Selfish.” Outside of her own releases, Tink can be heard providing assists on recent tracks like “Twin” by Ann Marie, “Worth It” by Sonta, “Baby Go Harder” by Casey Veggies, “Heaven Knows” by Shaun Sloan, and “Black Men Don’t Cheat” by K Camp featuring Ari Lennox and 6lack.

Be sure to press play on Tink’s brand new Pillow Talk album down below.