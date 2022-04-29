Last year, Tink released her sophomore studio LP Heat Of The Moment, which contained 14 tracks and additional assists from Yung Bleu, Jeremih, Davido, and Kodak Black. Since then, we haven’t heard much from the Chicago talent — with that said, she did provide show-stealing contributions to songs like Ann Marie’s “Twin” and Shaun Sloan’s “Heaven Knows.”

Today (April 29), Tink returns to the proverbial fold with “Cater,” a collaboration alongside ATL veteran 2 Chainz that largely takes inspiration from Destiny’s Child’s Destiny Fulfilled hit “Cater 2 U.” As such, the upgraded cut sees Tink singing about providing full-bodied support for her significant other:

“You’ve been on your grind and the way you shine, I’m fallin’ in love, swallow my pride, no one alive is gonna separate us, sit it on your lap, I massage your back anytime you had a long day, you’re about your check and I show respect ’cause I know you count it five ways, ooh, woah, just wanna put my arms around him, ooh, woah, life would be purposeless without him, I’ma kiss your neck and I’m at my best when I got you standing right here, cook you a meal and I washеd your clothes just to show you I care…”

The Hitmaka, Bizness Boi, Troy Taylor, and Paul Cabbin-produced effort also comes with a dope visual courtesy of Daniel CZ that’s mainly centered around Tink as a waitress in a nightclub. In addition to breaking out into some synchronized dance moves with her co-workers in the middle of the intimate venue, she can also be seen getting cozy with her love interest (played by Hitmaka), delivering her bars alongside Tity Boi, and more throughout.

Press play on Tink and 2 Chainz‘s “Cater” video below. Presumably, we’ll be getting more information from what’s next for Tink soon.