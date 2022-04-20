Aside from a being well-known rapper, 2 Chainz has established himself as a businessman. With several investments under his belt, he’s thinking about starting his own venture capital fund. He toyed with the idea in a series of Instagram stories shared on his account on Tuesday (April 19).

“So this Instacart, most of y’all know about it,” 2 Chainz said after showing fans the groceries he received from the delivery app. “I invested in Instacart a while back. You know I’m a part of a few funds, VC funds, private equity stuff that I’m seriously thinking about starting my own fund where I can connect the dots be the bridge between people that don’t get these opportunities that I be getting, right?”

He then asked fans for feedback that would help him in making his final decision. “So let me know if I did something in the private equity field would you be interested in trusting me?” asked Tity Boi. “Even if you don’t I’m still like rich or whatever. I have a lot of these opportunities I’m investing in a lot of stuff and yeah.”

2 Chainz has indeed contributed and benefited from the promises of the future. Over the past few years, he’s invested in several businesses, expanding his portfolio to include Escobar Restaurant & Tapas, a nail salon, a merchandise line and two properties in Las Vegas. Last summer, he teamed up with Juicy J to invest in Heliogen, a $2 million solar energy merger. The rapper also previously invested in the ideas of HBCU students and alumni, who participated in his 2020 Money Maker Fund.

“With this year being more than challenging to all of us, I am inspired by these courageous students who are still pushing through chasing their dreams and goals,” Chainz said at the time. “The idea behind the Money Maker Fund is simply to add more fuel to the already burning fire of ambition they showcase.”