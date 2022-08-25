Last week, Tink shared her new Pillow Talk album, a 16-song body of work that boasts appearances from Fabolous, Toosii, 2 Chainz, Russ, Layton Greene, Muni Long, and G Herbo. The project was preceded by well-received singles like “Goofy” and “Cater” featuring 2 Chainz. Yesterday (Aug. 24), Tink returned with her latest visual from Pillow Talk, this time for the empowering “I Choose Me” track. The new Matt Alonzo-directed clip embraces a classic black and white theme as Tink delivers her lyrics about putting herself first:

Drinkin’ out this wine glass, tryna make time pass by, I can’t lie it’s been seven days with no call/ Starin’ up at this wall, don’t know where this went wrong, found your side girl and I know that she a Cancer/ Trickin’ off on her anytime he’s in Atlanta, phone on don’t disturb, I got all the right to fight you ’cause I told you boy, I ain’t the one to lie to

I choose me now, I choose me now, I choose me, ain’t nothin’ worth more than my peace/ Drinkin’ on this red wine, way past my bedtime, yeah but I can’t fall asleep when someone’s there f**kin’ you/

Pillow Talk follows Tink’s 2021 album, Heat of the Moment, which was equipped with 14 tracks and features from Jeremih, Davido, Yung Bleu, and Kodak Black. Preceding the full release was her Yung Bleu-assisted single “Selfish.” Outside of her own releases, Tink can be heard providing assists on recent tracks like “Twin” by Ann Marie, “Worth It” by Sonta, “Baby Go Harder” by Casey Veggies, “Heaven Knows” by Shaun Sloan, and “Black Men Don’t Cheat” by K Camp featuring Ari Lennox and 6lack.

Be sure to press play on Tink’s brand new “I Choose Me” music video from her new Pillow Talk album down below.