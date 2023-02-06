Tink is gearing up to have a busy year in 2023. Over the weekend, she blessed fans with “Toxic,” her latest sensual track and visual. The video was directed by Josh Jones and drew inspiration from the musical Chicago. During the opening clip, the 27-year-old star references the infamous “Cell Block Tango” scene while delivering her lyrics about a destructive love story:

“I f**ked you even though I knew you were toxic, I’m too messy, gravitate to the gossip/ I f**ked you even though I knew you were toxic, I’m too messy, gravitate to the gossip/ Tryna play on my energy, all these h**s envy me/ Can’t show you what you meant to me, f**k s**t don’t get to me/ I’m a real b**ch not industry, still waiting on a b**ch to finish me/ I was f**king on the enemy, I should’ve known”



“[‘Toxic’] is the song that puts me in that mode every day,” Tink said via press release. “I love to see the girls pop their s**t, and this is me setting the tone for the year. The video was inspired by the patterns we all see in different relationships, those toxic cycles.”

Last year, the Illinois-born talent shared her Pillow Talk album, a 16-song body of work that boasted appearances from Fabolous, Toosii, 2 Chainz, Russ, Layton Greene, Muni Long, and G Herbo. The project was preceded by well-received singles like “Goofy” and “Cater” featuring 2 Chainz. Outside of her own releases, Tink can be heard on more recent collaborations like “Somebody” by Vedo, “Whatever” by Babyface, and more.

Be sure to press play on Tink’s brand new “Toxic” music video down below.