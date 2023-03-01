Photo: Scott Dudelson/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  03.01.2023

Just before Black History Month came to a close yesterday (Feb. 28), Daniel Caesar took to social media to announce the release date for NEVER ENOUGH, an album that he first confirmed in a video trailer weeks prior. In his Instagram post, he revealed that the long-awaited body of work will officially arrive April 7. In addition, said LP will contain 15 soulful cuts including the previously released singles “Let Me Go” and “Do You Like Me?

In December of 2022, Caesar shared a cryptic message that seemed to provide some insight into what can be expected from the forthcoming effort.

“Hello, world. I was born a few minutes ago and I’m already learning,” he wrote. “This isn’t supposed to be a beginning, just a long way from before. I see most of me in almost every one of you. Mirror, mirror. There is so much to talk about, we’re closer than you think. For now, let’s just call this the beginning.”

NEVER ENOUGH will follow 2019’s CASE STUDY 01, a 10-song body of work with additional features from Brandy, Pharrell Williams, Sean Leon, Jacob Collier, and John Mayer. While not as critically acclaimed as Caesar’s debut, Freudian, the sophomore effort was still more than well-received by fans and critics alike.

In a past interview with CBC, the “Best Part” talent opened up about what was on his mind following a well-deserved Juno Award win in 2018.

“Just everything I’d ever been through… It was like, ‘It’s okay now.’ And it was an amazing honor — but it’s also an object. So it’s like, ‘What are you actually chasing? What do you actually want?’ Because it’s not an object you want… It’s the acknowledgement, the validation. And then you gotta keep looking for it. It’s like a drug.”

Check out Caesar‘s big release date announcement below.

How Jozzy's 'Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas' builds on the legendary sound birthed by Mary J. Blige's 'What's The 411?'
By Gregory Dale
  /  03.01.2023

By Gregory Dale
  /  03.01.2023

Tink announces "Thanks 4 Everything Tour": "I'm coming to say thank you"
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.01.2023

Omarion addresses catfish victim on "Dr. Phil"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

Phabo sings about "Out Of Touch" lovers in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Chlöe Bailey announces "The In Pieces Tour"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

J. Cole announces Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy will co-headline 2023 Dreamville Festival
By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Damson Idris reveals awkward Rihanna encounter: "I was like, 'This is my moment'"
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Babyface and Ari Lennox put on a show in new "Liquor" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards promo clip features SZA and Quinta Brunson
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Missy Elliott and Timbaland tease an official reunion

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

SZA's 'SOS' tops the Billboard 200 for 10th week

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Grannies go viral for recreating Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

Jozzy proves R&B is alive and well on Love Records debut, 'Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas'
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.27.2023

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.27.2023

Mariah The Scientist joins A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for new "Secrets (Remix)" track
By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Coco Jones eyes summertime for debut album release: "I'm working on it"
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023
