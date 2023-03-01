Just before Black History Month came to a close yesterday (Feb. 28), Daniel Caesar took to social media to announce the release date for NEVER ENOUGH, an album that he first confirmed in a video trailer weeks prior. In his Instagram post, he revealed that the long-awaited body of work will officially arrive April 7. In addition, said LP will contain 15 soulful cuts including the previously released singles “Let Me Go” and “Do You Like Me?”

In December of 2022, Caesar shared a cryptic message that seemed to provide some insight into what can be expected from the forthcoming effort.

“Hello, world. I was born a few minutes ago and I’m already learning,” he wrote. “This isn’t supposed to be a beginning, just a long way from before. I see most of me in almost every one of you. Mirror, mirror. There is so much to talk about, we’re closer than you think. For now, let’s just call this the beginning.”

NEVER ENOUGH will follow 2019’s CASE STUDY 01, a 10-song body of work with additional features from Brandy, Pharrell Williams, Sean Leon, Jacob Collier, and John Mayer. While not as critically acclaimed as Caesar’s debut, Freudian, the sophomore effort was still more than well-received by fans and critics alike.

In a past interview with CBC, the “Best Part” talent opened up about what was on his mind following a well-deserved Juno Award win in 2018.

“Just everything I’d ever been through… It was like, ‘It’s okay now.’ And it was an amazing honor — but it’s also an object. So it’s like, ‘What are you actually chasing? What do you actually want?’ Because it’s not an object you want… It’s the acknowledgement, the validation. And then you gotta keep looking for it. It’s like a drug.”

Check out Caesar‘s big release date announcement below.